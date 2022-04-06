Conor Maynard, Zack Knight set to return to Dubai for joint gig

This is the first time the two artists will share the stage

By CT Desk Published: Wed 6 Apr 2022, 4:35 PM

Popular artists Conor Maynard and Zack Knight are set to return to Dubai for a joint gig. This will be the first time the two singers will share a stage. Brought to you by Blu Blood in association with Eid in Dubai, the performance will take place on May 8, at the Coca-Cola Arena.

Maynard, a long-time YouTube creator, came under the spotlight when he won the MTV Award for 'Brand New in 2012. He continues to bring out viral content on YouTube and TikTok on which he boasts 12.7 million subscribers and 6.3 million followers respectively. His latest is a re-imagined work of Whitney Houston's iconic single Dance With Somebody. Maynard is expected to perform his favourites including What I Put You Through, Turn Around and Can’t Say No.

Knight, on the other hand, is one of UK's most formidable South Asian singer/songwriters. Knight hit the jackpot when he released his 2017 hit single Bom Diggy Diggy ft. Jasmin Walia. It has garnered over 869 million views to date on YouTube. Fans can expect him to perform all his hits including Galtiyan, Nakhre, Gotta Go and Thumka.

Tickets to the show are now on sale and can be purchased from Platinumlist, BookMyShow, Virgin Tickets, Dubai Calendar and the venue's official website coca-cola-arena.com.