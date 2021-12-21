Catch comedian Jack Dee at Dubai Opera in January 2022

Rammstein's hits include 'Du Hast Me' from 'The Matrix' soundtrack.
Local Events1 week ago
Dubai Opera guests will be treated to an unforgettable night of laughter on January 19 as Jack Dee takes the city stage after six years.
The UK comedian who is known for his deadpan humour and dry and sarcastic style of comedy, will perform a headline show as part of his ‘Off The Telly’ International Tour.
Star of TV sitcoms Bad Move, Lead Balloon and Josh, Jack also hosts the UK’s BBC Radio 4 show I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue. He also presents some of the UK’s leading Comedy TV shows such as Live At The Apollo & ITV’s Saturday Night.
UAE fans are in for a treat at Jack’s one-night-only show in Dubai.
‘In these difficult and uncertain times, people need hope — a ray of sunshine to brighten their day. And that’s very much where I come in!’ says Jack.
Tickets are available from Dubai Opera, Platinum List & Virgin Megastores priced from Dh195.
Visit dubaiopera.com to purchase tickets.
