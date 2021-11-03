Castrol Lubricants partner for 3rd edition of KT Desert Drive
Castrol lubricants, the leading automotive lubricant in UAE shares important tips to maintain your engine oil while off-roading.
The Khaleej Times Desert Drive has been successfully creating memories since its inception in 2019. Throughout its journey, sponsors have played a crucial role in not only supporting the event but also creating a community of safe and skilled off-roaders.
As Market leaders in automotive lubricants, Castrol has collaborated with Khaleej Times yet again as the exclusive lubricant partner for the third edition of KT Desert Drive.
Scheduled to take place on November 19, the KT Desert Drive will witness enthusiastic off-roaders traversing the scenic sands of Ras Al Khaimah in a safe and controlled environment. Before you gear up to hit the golden slopes this season,
Castrol shares some important tips to maintain your engine oil while off-roading:
- Always check the vehicle's engine oil and fluids - alongside the battery and tires - before your journey and top up whenever required.
- Make sure to use premium engine oils like Castrol MAGNATEC SUV that will ensure protection to your car engine under stressful driving conditions.
- Always follow the vehicle manufacturer's recommendation with respect to the right oil viscosity and performance, which will be listed in the vehicle's manual.
- Follow vehicle manufacturer's recommendation with respect to oil drain interval.
- Always make sure to use genuine oil filter while changing your engine oil.