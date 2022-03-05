Browse and shop at this exciting summer fashion exhibition in Dubai

Browse through collections of over 80 designers and get yourself a new wardrobe for the season.

Designs by Sheetal Batra and Rishi & Vibhuti

By CT Desk Published: Sat 5 Mar 2022, 12:41 PM

With summer around the corner, the Numaish exhibition is back to offer you a complete wardrobe makeover. Keeping in mind the warmer temperatures as well as the upcoming wedding season, the holy month of Ramadan, as well as Eid, the exhibition is presenting men and women’s wear, jewellery, accessories and home decor from an exciting mix of regular and debutant designers.

Browse daytime and evening wear, jewellery, clutches and shoes, and if you’re planning to have a summer wedding, check out fusion and ethnic wear whose prints, patterns and craftsmanship will enhance your bridal wardrobe; bridesmaids and guests who want to be stylish will have plenty to look for here as well.

Some of the designers to look out for are Rishi & Vibhuti, Scarlet Sage, Sheetal Batra, Nautanky, Jajaabor, and She Kantha (a self-help enterprise).

Numaish Summer Show 2022 which will feature over 80 designers will be held on March 11 and 12 (Friday and Saturday) at Jumeirah Emirates Towers from 11am-9pm. The event is open to all and offers free valet parking for shoppers.