Breaking Bad actor to make an appearance at Comic Con in Abu Dhabi

Giancarlo Esposito is famous for his portrayal of crime kingpin in the popular series.

By CT Desk Published: Wed 26 Jan 2022, 11:23 AM Last updated: Wed 26 Jan 2022, 11:25 AM

Celebrated film, television and stage actor, director, and producer Giancarlo Esposito will be appearing at the 10th edition of Middle East Film and Comic Con (MEFCC), giving fans the chance to meet the American star at the event taking place in Abu Dhabi from March 4 to 6.

Esposito is famous for his portrayal of crime kingpin Gustavo ‘Gus’ Fring in AMC’s critically acclaimed award-winning TV show Breaking Bad and its prequel Better Call Saul. He is also known for playing Moff Gideon in the Disney+ Star Wars’ spinoff The Mandalorian, as well as for his role of Jorge in the blockbuster action franchise The Maze Runner.

His other notable works include appearing in Amazon’s popular comic book adaptation of The Boys, narrating the Netflix series Dear White People and starring in The Get Down, a series that recounted the birth of hip-hop in New York during the 1970s.

This year, 25 lucky MEFCC fans will be able to get their hands on exclusive Super VIP tickets priced at Dh2,500. This limited-edition pass will grant three-day VIP access to MEFCC in addition to complimentary meet-and-greet photographs or autograph vouchers for all celebrities, a swag bag with exciting goodies, fast-track entry into MEFCC and fast-track lines in the Meet the Stars zone.

In addition, they can expect one-hour exclusive access on the Friday before doors open to the public at 2pm.