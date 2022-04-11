Bollywood stars Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan to entertain fans at IIFA in Abu Dhabi

The 22nd edition of the awards will be held at Yas Island this May.

Photos: Supplied

The highly anticipated NEXA IIFA Awards at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, will witness electrifying performances by Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi among others.

Kartik Aaryan commented, “As always, IIFA truly gives you the biggest audience to entertain and the opportunity to engage with and entertain my fans is super-fulfilling. In 2018, after hosting and performing at my first IIFA which was a phenomenal experience, I’m elated to perform once again at the 22nd edition of the biggest celebration of Indian cinema.”

Sara Ali Khan said, “IIFA is a genuinely inspirational global platform that has always set the way for placing Indian cinema on a worldwide stage, honouring and recognizing the brilliance inside our industry with its annual ceremony at an international destination and has continued to do so with tenacity. I am honoured to be a part of the 22nd edition in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi at Etihad Arena on Yas Bay.”

The annual ceremony which will be held on May 20 and 21 this year promises to be a mélange of glitz, glamour and entertainment.