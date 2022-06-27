Bollywood stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi in Dubai

The actors will be at a local university on June 28 to promote their latest film.

By CT Desk Published: Mon 27 Jun 2022, 5:10 PM Last updated: Mon 27 Jun 2022, 5:15 PM

If you’ve been missing a bit of Bollywood glam, here’s your chance to meet up with the lean mean Aditya Roy Kapur and the winsome Sanjana Sanghi who along with director Kapil Verma will be at Amity University at 4pm on June 28 to promote their upcoming action thriller Rashtra Kavach Om.

The movie releases on July 1 in the UAE and centres around a special forces Para commando officer who is on a mission to save his country and find answers to his personal life.