Bollywood singer Neeti Mohan can’t wait to perform at Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Festival

Artist is part of the entertainment line up in the capital this weekend

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Thu 3 Feb 2022, 1:47 PM

Popular Indian singer Neeti Mohan promises to sing her heart out at the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The Festival is upping the entertainment quotient this weekend with special shows, free concerts, which includes performances from two Arab singers, and there is an International Indian Food Week too.

Neeti is very excited about performing for the first time at the Festival, named in honour of the Late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE.

“Performing at the Sheikh Zayed Festival is very prestigious for me. I am looking forward to the concert. We have a great line up for the show. I am going to sing my heart out,” Neeti told City Times.

Well-known for her Bollywood tracks Ishq Wala Love (Student of the Year), Jiya Re (Jab Tak Hai Jaan), Meri Zindagi Hai Tu (Satyameva Jayate 2), the singer will be dedicating her new songs to her fans in the UAE.

Neeti, a new mom, will be travelling to Abu Dhabi with her husband and baby Aryaveer.

“This will be Aryaveer’s first international travel with me for my concert. I can’t wait to experience that with him. Being a working mother, I feel blessed to be able to balance my personal and professional life.”

Neeti noted that she has always enjoyed her stay in the UAE.

“It’s always a pleasure being in the UAE. People are so warm and loving. They love music here and that is why I always want to come here to perform. Last year due to the pandemic, I was not traveling as I had just delivered my baby. With full safety precautions, I am looking forward to being back in the UAE.”

Significantly, the Festival has taken a series of precautionary measures for safety, including surveillance cameras, social distancing instructions, mandatory wearing of masks, and periodic PCR tests of festival workers. All visitors need to ensure a green pass status on Al Hosn app.

Also, the UAE topped Bloomberg’s Covid-19 Resilience Ranking for January, which is further corroboration to the country being one of the safest places to visit during the pandemic.

Neeti has major travel plans this time around, including a visit to Expo 2020 Dubai.

“Yes, I am going to step out and explore Abu Dhabi and Dubai Expo with my son Aryaveer and husband Nihaar. We have heard so much about the festivals from our friends and family. It’s one of the most happening places in the world right now,” she added ahead of her show at the Festival’s Civilization Stage.

Separately, two Yemeni singers Omar Yassin and Hajar Noman will perform on Friday. And Neeti will be on stage this Saturday at 8pm. Moreover, visitors can catch the firework show by 10pm.

And from Friday to Sunday, there will be an Indian food fest as part of the events dedicated to celebrating Indian culture.

While the concerts are free, there is a Dh5 entry ticket to the Festival, but it’s free for people of determination, children under the age of 3 and senior citizens.

Free regular bus services, at a frequency of 30 minutes, are available from Abu Dhabi Main Bus Station (3pm), Cooperative Association and Bani Yas Bus Station.