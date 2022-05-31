Bollywood: Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar receive UAE Golden Visa

The couple is the latest in a string of Bollywood celebrities to be bestowed the visa.

By CT Desk Published: Tue 31 May 2022, 4:24 PM Last updated: Tue 31 May 2022, 5:45 PM

Renowned Bollywood writer and his wife, actress Shabana Azmi, recently received the coveted UAE golden visa from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship.

Javed Akhtar is a poet, lyricist, screenwriter and political activist who is known for his work in Hindi cinema. He has won five National Film Awards, and received the Padma Shri in 1999 and the Padma Bhushan in 2007, two of India's highest civilian honours.

Shabana Azmi is an actress who has worked in Hindi films, television and theatre. One of India's most acclaimed thespians, Azmi is known for her portrayals of distinctive, often unconventional female characters across several genres.