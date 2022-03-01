Bollywood, music, and fashion and more at upcoming IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi

The glittering event will be held at Etihad Arena, Yas Island.

Photos: Supplied

By CT Desk Published: Tue 1 Mar 2022, 12:31 PM

Bollywood megastars, global personalities and revered celebrities are coming together for the highly anticipated 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Weekend and Awards (IIFA) at Etihad Arena, Yas Island on May 20-21.

The glittering and high profile event will be hosted by superstar Salman Khan, and is touted as a breathtaking celebration of Indian culture.

This year’s IIFA will include cinematic screenings, fashion shows, musical performances and special appearances by celebrities and influential figures from across the film industry. There will also be workshops and seminars throughout the weekend for an immersive Bollywood experience.

To ensure the health and safety of all guests, concertgoers will be requested to show their green status on the Al Hosn app and 96-hour negative PCR test.

Packages for the International Indian Film Academy Awards are available to book now at www.yasisland.com