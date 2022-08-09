Blackpink to perform in Abu Dhabi during 2023 World Tour

No venue or ticket details are revealed as yet for the K-pop stars' gig.

By CT Desk Published: Tue 9 Aug 2022, 12:51 PM

Popular K-pop band Blackpink will perform in Abu Dhabi on January 28, 2023 as part of their Born Pink World Tour.

No other details are available as yet.

On Monday, Blackpink members Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rose, celebrated their sixth anniversary as a band. Tributes were posted by band members on Instagram and their agency YG Entertainment revealed they would be releasing a new single called Pink Venom on August 19. An upcoming album, Born Pink, is expected to be released some time in September.