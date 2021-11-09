Biggest Filipino concert happening in Dubai on December 10

Catriona Gray joins KZ Tandingan with Yeng Constantino, Erik Santos and K Brosas

Catriona Gray

by Staff Reporter Published: Tue 9 Nov 2021, 2:38 PM

Filipino superstar singer-rapper KZ Tandingan is returning to Dubai for the biggest Filipino pre-Christmas concert in December.

KZ joins Yeng Constantino, Catriona Gray, Erik Santos and K Brosas in the star-studded roster for Paskong Handog Sa Pinoy concert at Dubai Festival Arena on December 10. Tickets are now available on Platinumlist and Virgin Megastores.

KZ, dubbed Asia’s Soul Supreme, is expected to give UAE fans a sneak peek of her recently released, first international single “11:59” with Grammy-nominated producer Lugo Gonzales.

KZ became an international star after joining China’s “Singer 2018” competition where she beat Price Tag hitmaker Jessie J in one of the rounds. In 2019, she made history again as the first Filipino to perform a sold-out concert at the Dubai World Trade Center Arena.

For her upcoming concert in Dubai this December, KZ will be joined by singer-songwriter and hubby TJ Monterde, and the UAE’s own Alira, who recently released his debut single, Take Flight.

Sam Milby, who was set to perform with the stellar cast, has pulled out of the concert due to family matters, according to organizer Creative Minds and Events Organizing.

Paskong Handog sa Pinoy will be an explosive pre-Christmas treat, with a star-studded lineup to back the biggest Filipino concert in a decade. Fans will be treated to a medley of pop, ballad, OPM and everything in between from KZ, Yeng, Erik and Catriona, with a sprinkling of comedy from K Brosas.

For Filipino beauty queen and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona, the Paskong Handog Para Sa Pinoy concert follows the release of her new single “R.Y.F.” through Star Music in May this year. Raise Your Flag was originally recorded by KZ with a rap verse.

They will be joined by pop-rock star Yeng, who last performed in Dubai in 2019 at the Bayanihan Festival in Zabeel Park. Singer-comedienne K Brosas and OPM hitmaker Erik also join the stellar group performing in Paskong Handog Para Sa Pinoy.