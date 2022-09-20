Beauty icons Huda Kattan and Mona Kattan get wax figures at Madame Tussauds Dubai

The sisters joined a growing pool of Middle Eastern stars at the world-renowned attraction

By CT Desk Published: Tue 20 Sep 2022, 11:24 AM Last updated: Tue 20 Sep 2022, 11:29 AM

Madame Tussauds Dubai revealed that wax figures of Huda Kattan (CEO, Founder & Chairwoman of Huda Beauty) and Mona Kattan (Co-Founder & Global President of Huda Beauty, KAYALI & HB Investments) are the latest celebrities to join a growing pool of hand-picked, exclusive-to-the-region Middle Eastern stars at the world-renowned attraction on Bluewaters.

Madame Tussauds Dubai boasts an impressive array of wax figures depicting celebrities from stage and screen, renowned historical personalities, global sporting greats and world leaders, for many visitors it’s the chance to encounter popular figures from the Middle East that is the major draw.

As always, attention to detail has proved crucial to the creation of their incredibly lifelike figures, with Madame Tussauds’ expert sculptors crafting individual elements by hand to ensure absolute authenticity.

The two beauty icons and their respective styling teams have also played a pivotal role here; Huda’s glamorous, much-emulated make up has been recreated with precision by the Madame Tussauds' artists who worked closely with Huda by selecting Huda Beauty products which were then recreated and used as colour references.,

Her doppelganger figure wears a dazzling floor length, one-of-a-kind gown by haute couture designer Yousef Al Jasmi. Huda’s personal hair stylist has been on hand throughout the process to ensure that her signature hairstyle is perfectly imitated, while elegant, crystal-embellished René Caovilla wrapround sandals complete the look.

Mona meanwhile has provided invaluable input into the creation of her own sculpture, offering insights on how to achieve the ideal volume and fullness to her cascading locks and donating the very contact lenses that she wore for her sittings, as well as a pair of 12cm high black strappy heels.

Her wax figure is dressed in a striking black jumpsuit by British-Lebanese designer Nadine Merabi and positioned holding a bottle of ‘KAYALI Invite Only Amber | 23’, one of the most popular fragrances in the KAYALI range.

Now wax figures of the two make-up mogul sisters will be joining the likes of Victoria Beckham and Cara Delevingne in Madame Tussauds most stylish area of all – the Fashion Zone, where they have their own designated space. It is fitted out with a shimmering, metallic backdrop; and taking centre stage is the metallic throne, where guests can sit in the spotlight and get an Instagrammable shot with the beauty icons.

Huda Kattan comments, “I am so honoured to have my very own wax figure at Madame Tussauds! I feel so fortunate to be sharing a space with global icons, but more importantly, my sister Mona. I have so much appreciation for all the phenomenal people and talents who made this possible. They are the drivers behind the wheel.”

Mona Kattan comments, “Being given this opportunity was so surreal and incredible. It was amazing to be involved in the whole process to bring this to life! I am super excited about the reveal of my Madame Tussauds wax figure. This was such an inspiring and humbling experience from beginning to end, and being able to share it with Huda makes it even more special.”

The side-by-side reveal took place at the showstopping Caesars Palace Dubai, located near the attraction on Bluewaters. The private and intimate event saw the Middle Eastern entrepreneurs come face to face with their lifelike wax figures for the very first time.