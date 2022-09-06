Basement Jaxx to headline Dubai brunch in October

The popular Wanderlust brunch is going underground for three dates, with Basement Jaxx making an appearance on the first.

By CT Desk Published: Tue 6 Sep 2022, 12:19 PM Last updated: Tue 6 Sep 2022, 12:33 PM

House music sensation Basement Jaxx is coming to JW Marriott Marquis Hotel’s famous Wanderlust brunch which is going underground for three dates only – October 29, November 12 and November 26.

The first event in October will includes an appearance by Basement Jaxx, supported by a line-up of top local DJs such as Natalie Brogan, Andy Swift, and Wanderlust Resident DJ Adam J (more names to follow).

Basement Jaxx’s catalogue includes the legendary singles Where’s Your Head At, Red Alert, Do Your Thing and Good Luck as well as a series of albums including the ground-breaking million-selling debut, Remedy, and the double platinum UK number one collection, The Singles, which earned two BRIT awards and a Grammy.

In a new venue, away from the glitz and glam of the city, this epic brunch has an underground festival party vibe that can accommodate up to two thousand partygoers, and can only be found beneath the world’s tallest five-star hotel. With a custom fit-out, world-class drinks and lavish food stations, expect a party like no other.

Timings are from 1pm until 4pm and the experience is priced at Dh695 per person, including premium house beverages and access to the after party.

A season pass for all three events is priced at Dh1,499 inclusive of the party brunch experience and access to all after parties with international headline DJ performances (artists for the next two dates will be announced soon). Tickets are available on Platinumlist.net