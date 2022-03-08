Bands Toploader and Republica to headline indie rock fest in Dubai

The glittering event will be held at Etihad Arena, Yas Island.
The Indie Rock Invasion, Dubai’s new alternative rock music fest, is launching with an impressive line-up of some of the best Indie rock acts on March 11 and 12 at The Square @ISD Dubai. Legendary bands Republica (Ready To Go), and Toploader (Dancing in the Moonlight) headline the two-day long festival, also featuring new favourites Baskery and Emily Capell.
The venue located in Dubai Sports City is a relaxed, garden table setting, with a large selection of trendy street food and drinks. This is a non-ticketed event with online table booking and minimum spend on food and beverage. For more information and to book your garden table, visit https://thesquaredubai.com/indierockinvasion/
