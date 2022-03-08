Bands Toploader and Republica to headline indie rock fest in Dubai

The inaugural indie rock invasion will take place March 11 and 12.

By CT Desk Published: Tue 8 Mar 2022, 1:10 PM

The Indie Rock Invasion, Dubai’s new alternative rock music fest, is launching with an impressive line-up of some of the best Indie rock acts on March 11 and 12 at The Square @ISD Dubai. Legendary bands Republica (Ready To Go), and Toploader (Dancing in the Moonlight) headline the two-day long festival, also featuring new favourites Baskery and Emily Capell.

The venue located in Dubai Sports City is a relaxed, garden table setting, with a large selection of trendy street food and drinks. This is a non-ticketed event with online table booking and minimum spend on food and beverage. For more information and to book your garden table, visit https://thesquaredubai.com/indierockinvasion/