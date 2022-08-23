B Praak to perform in Dubai on August 24

Abu Dhabi: Kendrick Lamar set to headline after-race concert at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022
Two more A-list superstars are yet to be announced as part of the entertainment line-up.
Singer and music director B Praak will be performing on Wednesday, August 24, at BLU Dubai located on the 32nd Floor of the V Hotel in Habtoor City.
B Praak started his career as a music producer, and later debuted as a singer with the song Mann Bharrya. He is a frequent collaborator with lyricist Jaani, and made an entry into Hindi cinema in 2019 with two songs in the films Kesari and Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, and as a guest composer in the satire Bala.
The B Praak concert is organized by Aura Nights and Team Innovation.
The event will also feature local DJs Chirag, Tushar and Karan along with special acts such as belly dancers and go-go dancers through the course of the night.
For bookings and information, contact 052 888 3346 and 056 941 2744
