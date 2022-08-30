Award-winning Scottish band Travis returning to Dubai for special concert

Expect a slew of hits from their classic album 'The Invisible Band' as well as other popular tracks.

By CT Desk Published: Tue 30 Aug 2022, 1:47 PM Last updated: Tue 30 Aug 2022, 1:57 PM

Scottish musicians Travis are headed back to Dubai for a special gig, The Invisible Band show, which will take place at Dubai Opera on Monday, October 17.

Upon its release in 2001, Travis’ third album The Invisible Band spent four weeks at Number One in the UK, hit Platinum status four times and included the hits Sing, Side and Flowers in the Window. The album was co-produced by Nigel Godrich (Radiohead, Paul McCartney), who also produced Travis’ nine-time Platinum album, The Man Who.

Over the years, Travis have headlined Glastonbury, T in the Park, Witnness Ireland, Fuji Rock Japan, Benicassim Spain and many more of the world's leading festivals, as well as epic performances at Coachella and Montreux, to name but a few.

The Invisible Band has been reissued to celebrate its 20th Anniversary with the deluxe edition featuring all the original B-sides, a selection of completely unreleased demos, live sessions, and alternate takes. Travis crafted a near-perfect 45-minute album praised by Q magazine for having some of “the best and most fully crafted” songs of their career.

Frontman Fran Healy says, "The Invisible Band is 20! I hadn’t listened to the whole album for a while. It’s a lovely piece of work from the big singles like Sing, Side and Flowers in the Window to Afterglow and Last Train. It sounds great at 20! We’re also taking it on the road. We’re really looking forward to playing live again’.

A spokesperson from Dubai Opera said, “We are thrilled to be bringing The Invisible Band show to Dubai, giving fans the chance to see Travis perform once again. We are really looking forward to them giving their fans a show to remember.”

Buy tickets, priced at Dh240, here.