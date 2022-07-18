Art, sports and more: Six things to do around the UAE today

By CT Desk Published: Mon 18 Jul 2022, 7:45 AM Last updated: Mon 18 Jul 2022, 7:49 AM

Enjoy an art exhibition

The 12th edition of the annual ‘Made in Tashkeel’ exhibition delivers a snapshot of the diverse art and design outcomes in the UAE’s ever-growing creative community. It features more than 90 pieces created by a varied line-up of established working artists along with emerging names in the UAE’s creative landscape. Their various cultural and industrial backgrounds are reflected in artwork made across a range of mediums — from jewellery and textiles to architecturally-inspired designs and photography. ‘Made in Tashkeel’ can be viewed until August 31 at Tashkeel’s Nad Al Sheba location from 9am to 8pm, Sunday – Thursday.

Dim Sum Mondays

Blue Seafood Asia’s Dim Sum Mondays launching today serve up unlimited bites for two hours in a family-style sharing concept. Start with steamed, grilled and fried dumplings, including Prawn Siumai, beef and truffle dumplings, and grilled tamarind prawns. Enjoy chicken BBQ, cheese and spring onion and Mapo Tofu Bao Buns, alongside Kimchi fried rice and Hakka Noodles. End on a sweet note with fried s’mores gyoza infused with homemade Nutella and marshmallow and a choice of Bao Bun with custard cream and a fruit platter. Priced at Dh115 per person; Dh215 inclusive of a beverage bucket. Timings are 12pm-1am. Located in Burj Daman, DIFC. To book, call 04 2398032 or email @blueseafoodasia

Menú Del Día

Head down to Lola Taberna Española, TRYP by Wyndham Barsha Heights, for a business lunch! Enjoy a hearty mid-day meal featuring classic Spanish dishes, ideal for professionals looking for a relaxed venue for meetings or a catch-up. Includes a choice of starters, main course, and dessert, local water included. All extra beverages will be charged on consumption. Monday to Friday, from 1pm to 4pm. Prices: two-course for Dh65; three-course for Dh89. To book, call 04 2476688 or email info@lolataberna.com

DSS highlight: Meet the ‘Super Pets’ and share photos!

Bring the young ones down to Maijd Al Futtaim malls City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif and Mall Of The Emirates to meet Krypto the Super-Dog and Ace the Hound from the Warner Bros. Animation Feature Film ‘DC League of Super Pets’. Share favourite photos with the characters on social media for a special chance to attend the exclusive UAE premiere. Until July 31.

Get sporty in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Summer Sports (ADSS) has kicked off at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. A great indoor summer environment for sports and physical activities, the event, organized in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Sports Council, will continue until August 31, with the goal of encouraging people to lead a healthy lifestyle. Air-conditioned facilities include more three 7-player football fields, two 5-player football courts, eight Padel tennis courts, three basketball courts, three badminton courts, three volleyball courts, one cricket court, a CrossFit track, and a 1-km running track (which visitors can enjoy walking for free throughout the event). If you want to participate in the event, make a reservation at www.adsummersports.ae. Participants must present a green status on Al Hosn app and a negative PCR less than 14 days old. Wearing a face mask is mandatory at all times. Timings: 1pm to 1am.

Seasonal Menu time

Café Bateel, renowned for its sophisticated dishes, introduces a new seasonal menu inspired by the wholesome flavours of the Mediterranean summer. A must-try is the Wild Black Cod (pictured). In its interpretation, Café Bateel pan-sears the protein-rich black cod, exclusively sourced from the Northern Pacific, to achieve the perfect balance of soft meat and crispy golden-brown crust, which is then served on a bed of Basque-style chickpeas, roasted peppers, tomatoes, and broccolini. Another highlight is the rich and creamy Date Tres Leches, where a regional twist is added to the famed Latin American dessert, blending Café Bateel’s vanilla date syrup into a light and moist sponge, finished with fresh mascarpone, Chantilly cream, and Segai dates.