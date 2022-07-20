Art exhibition, ladies night and more: Three things to do on Wednesday in the UAE

Check out our curated options for the day.

By CT Desk Published: Wed 20 Jul 2022, 8:32 AM Last updated: Wed 20 Jul 2022, 8:37 AM

Ladies Night

Every Wednesday, from 6 pm to 11 pm, Surf Club Dubai welcomes ladies to relish in a tropical paradise where they can let their hair down and bask in the moment. For those looking to revel in an adventurous night with the girls, the seaside destination will deliver just that and a tasty spread! Featuring a specially curated platter, handpicked by its talented Chef, and refreshing, bottomless beverages, and grapes, for Dh199, ladies can indulge all night, as the Arabian Gulf cascades onto the serene shores.

Attend an exhibition

‘Daydreams’ is Fahd Burki’s first survey exhibition, bringing together works spanning the last fifteen years of the artist’s practice. Burki’s paintings, drawings and sculptures are inspired by a wide range of influences including architecture, nature and various strands of contemporary popular culture. The selection of works range from his figurative work, through to abstraction, and a selection of commissioned reliefs. A publication featuring commissioned texts by Murtaza Vali, Saira Ansari and Dawn Ross accompanies the exhibition. At Jameel Arts Centre.

Summer Afternoon Tea

With the mercury rising, the chic Osmo - Lounge and Bar, located in the majestic Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, has launched a special summer afternoon tea where you can enjoy delicate menu items like raspberry and violet profiterole, mandarin macaroon, chocolate and peach tart, roasted pulled beef sandwich, vegetable tajine saj basket and salmon and avocado brioche to name a few. The Instagrammable afternoon tea will be served tier-style, along with a refreshing welcome drink, a signature summer drink, and tea or coffee. 2pm to 6pm daily, priced at Dh185 per person. Additional beverages can be had at an extra cost. To book, call 02 208 6900 or email dineatosmo@hilton.com