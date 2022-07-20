Art exhibition, ladies night and more: Three things to do on Wednesday in the UAE

The competition was organised by Meena Asrani of Being Muskaan events.
Ladies Night
Every Wednesday, from 6 pm to 11 pm, Surf Club Dubai welcomes ladies to relish in a tropical paradise where they can let their hair down and bask in the moment. For those looking to revel in an adventurous night with the girls, the seaside destination will deliver just that and a tasty spread! Featuring a specially curated platter, handpicked by its talented Chef, and refreshing, bottomless beverages, and grapes, for Dh199, ladies can indulge all night, as the Arabian Gulf cascades onto the serene shores.
Attend an exhibition
‘Daydreams’ is Fahd Burki’s first survey exhibition, bringing together works spanning the last fifteen years of the artist’s practice. Burki’s paintings, drawings and sculptures are inspired by a wide range of influences including architecture, nature and various strands of contemporary popular culture. The selection of works range from his figurative work, through to abstraction, and a selection of commissioned reliefs. A publication featuring commissioned texts by Murtaza Vali, Saira Ansari and Dawn Ross accompanies the exhibition. At Jameel Arts Centre.
Summer Afternoon Tea
With the mercury rising, the chic Osmo - Lounge and Bar, located in the majestic Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, has launched a special summer afternoon tea where you can enjoy delicate menu items like raspberry and violet profiterole, mandarin macaroon, chocolate and peach tart, roasted pulled beef sandwich, vegetable tajine saj basket and salmon and avocado brioche to name a few. The Instagrammable afternoon tea will be served tier-style, along with a refreshing welcome drink, a signature summer drink, and tea or coffee. 2pm to 6pm daily, priced at Dh185 per person. Additional beverages can be had at an extra cost. To book, call 02 208 6900 or email dineatosmo@hilton.com
The Pakistani stars tell us why this Eid Al Adha release will make for a great family outing at the cinema.
Dubai-based music artist belts out an appropriate tune for a world filled with uncertainty.
12 intriguing couture collections, each of six ensembles were showcased at a first-of-its-kind fashion event in Dubai
From new menus to Japanese delights and more, you'll be spoilt for choice with these top dining options.
He will present his long-awaited Jo Koy – Funny Is Funny show.
Bollywood's Genelia Deshmukh, Riteish Deshmukh, Bhushan Kumar, Anees Bazmee and Andre Timmins among others bestowed with honour
The actors will be at a local university on June 28 to promote their latest film.