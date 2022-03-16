Around the UAE: From World Art Dubai to Expo 2020 Dubai, here are five things to do today

We've got you covered with these top activities and events.

By CT Desk Published: Wed 16 Mar 2022, 8:43 AM Last updated: Wed 16 Mar 2022, 8:59 AM

Head over to World Art Dubai: The renowned retail art fair returns with a not-to-be-missed line-up of diverse artists and galleries from over 50 countries, including Italy’s Rome-based Monogramma and Saudi based gallery, 3D Artworks. Supported by Dubai Culture, the fair will also feature Olga Belka, the world’s only underwater portraitist, exhibiting a range of works created from the bottom of the sea, with each piece having required between two and six 120-minute dives to complete. World Art Dubai will run at Dubai World Trade Centre, Halls 1-3 from March 16-19, between 1-9pm each day, except Saturday, which runs until 8pm. Tickets are priced at Dh20 for adults and Dh10 for children, with family packages also available. Buy online to avail a 20 per cent discount on ticket cost.

St. Patrick’s Day at Expo: In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, Ireland at Expo 2020 Dubai is presenting Éire Bheoga: A Celebration of Irish Animation, taking place till March 17. The programme includes screenings of Cartoon Saloon feature films from The Secret of Kells to Wolfwalkers, as well as a line-up of Irish animated shorts, including Brown Bag Film’s Granny O’Grimm’s Sleeping Beauty at Al Wasl Plaza and in the Festival Garden.

Enjoy a dance homage: The Hungarian State Folk Ensemble is back by popular demand at Expo 2020 Dubai. With their new production, Dance canon - Hommage a Zoltán Kodály, based on the life works of the famous Hungarian composer, they combine tradition and contemporary artistic moves with amazing vitality. Today, from 5-6:15pm at Jubilee Stage.

Music at Expo 2020: Experience the repertoire of legends like Sinatra, Armstrong, and Fitzgerald with Sher Oston and his Orchestra’s ‘Treasures Of The World’; also expect the works of the greatest composers of the 19th and 20th centuries. Don’t miss this musical event from one of the most renowned symphonic jazz orchestras in the world today at the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre, from 6-7pm.

Pilates in the sky: Focus on core strength, posture and balance during Pilates in the Sky with Lucie Combes at Ciel Spa Terrace, Level 69, SLS Dubai, every Wednesday morning at 10am. Lucie will take you through a series of Pilates exercises, designed to strengthen muscles while improving postural alignment and flexibility. Everyone from beginners to advanced athletes are welcome to join the class. Participants can enjoy access to the luxe spa facilities including steam rooms, relaxation lounge and jacuzzi, before or after the class. Priced at Dh150 (includes access to spa facilities and 50% off selected spa treatments). Reservations and prior booking is required. Contact 04 607 0654 or 056 417 3887