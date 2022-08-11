Around the UAE: 5 things to do on August 11

From padel and a catamaran ride to a museum visit and more, there's plenty to do in the country today.

By CT Desk Published: Thu 11 Aug 2022, 8:22 AM Last updated: Thu 11 Aug 2022, 8:28 AM

Catamaran experience in RAK

Discover a scenic route from sunrise to sunset on the sailing and motorized catamaran yacht Freedom, in a magical experience of nature where you can bring together friends, family and colleagues to celebrate a special occasion. Guests are encouraged to book as soon as possible, as there is limited capacity on board. At Marina Walk, Hilton Garden Inn Ras Al Khaimah. Starting from Dh150 per person.

Al Shindagha Museum

Al Shindagha Museum is a new heritage museum in the Dubai Historical District that promotes the city’s historical, artistic and cultural heritage using innovative technologies. Al Shindagha is the area where the Al Maktoum ruling family of Dubai originally lived. The historic houses have been reconstructed using authentic methods by the Dubai Municipality Architectural Heritage and Antiquities Department in order to respect the original construction as much as possible. The museum is divided into several themed pavilions made up of clustered historic houses.

Each pavilion focuses on a different topic relating to Dubai’s history and culture, within a number of overarching themes. The Traditions, Life on the Land, Traditional Food House, and House of Poetry pavilions have been developed and implemented by ACCIONA Cultura. The museum project combines the most innovative experiential, participatory and interactive technologies through multi-sensory and immersive video installations and projection mapping, together with traditional objects and informative graphics.

Daily Brunch

With the rising popularity of traditional Japanese cuisine, Tanuki restaurant at City Centre Al Zahia, Sharjah, has introduced a daily Brunch Menu for Japanese food lovers. The Oriental Brunch is priced at Dh175 per person and includes a variety of cold and hot bites, a delectable sushi platter, a main course, and desserts to satisfy those sweet cravings. From 12pm to 5pm. Kids under six eat complimentary. To book, call 052 566 9564.

Padel time & more

Perfect your craft at Top Padel in Deerfields Mall, Abu Dhabi, and redeem the seasonal offer starting from Dh220 for one hour of play. Elsewhere, laser tag arena Thrill Zone is giving a fifteen percent discount from Monday through Thursday on both laser tag and bowling. Until September 4.

Pizza competition for kids

Boardwalk restaurant at Dubai Creek Resort is running a Pizza Competition for kids between 4 and 12 years old during the month of August. Pay Dh50 to receive a kids’ pizza, plus a hat and apron for the child as well as an ice cream and soft drink or juice. Kids can get creative and design a unique pizza for the chef to bake; a picture with the pizza can then be posted on their parents’ Instagram using the tags @boardwalkdubai and #boardwalkpizza. There are exciting prizes to be won - a daycation, month-long pool access and dinner. For reservations, call 04 2054657.