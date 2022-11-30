Arijit Singh to perform in Dubai in January 2023

Content showcasing Korean tradition, Korean contemporary society, K-Pop and films will be exhibited
Bollywood singer Arijit Singh, known for hits like Kesariya Tera Ishq Hai Piya, Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, will perform in Dubai on Friday, January 20, 2023 at the Coca-Cola Arena.
The 35-year old artist - who is no stranger to performing in the UAE for his huge fanbase here - is known for being mellifluous, soulful and melodious.
He recently went viral for his performance of the Coke Studio track Pasoori at a concert in Mumbai.
Tickets for Arijit Singh’s Dubai concert - which is open to all ages - are priced from Dh95 onwards and are available at Coca-Cola-Arena.com
