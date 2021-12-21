Arab stars to perform at NYE extravaganza in Dubai

Guy Manoukian, Yara and Faudel are among the stars slated to perform.

By CT Desk Published: Tue 21 Dec 2021, 12:34 PM

Why not ring in 2022 with a great live entertainment line-up, tons of food options, beautiful views, and dazzling fireworks at Dubai Festival City Mall. New Year’s Eve night will feature music stars Yara, Guy Manoukian, and Faudel performing at Festival Bay.

Twenty-two entertainment acts will entertain visitors on December 31 from 6pm onwards. The IMAGINE laser, light and fountain show will wow visitors with unique themes every hour starting 6.05pm until 1am. The immersive marvel will be coupled with dazzling fireworks at 9pm and 12am — a spectacle that is not to be missed at the postcard-perfect Festival Bay waterfront.

Enjoy a performance by Lebanese-Armenian music legend Guy Manoukian whose fusion of oriental melodies with modern masterpieces has transcended geographies. Manoukian is known for his sold-out concerts across the globe — with six consecutive full house shows at Dubai Opera in recent years. The Middle Eastern artist’s unique arrangements are set to bring the best of contemporary and classical to New Year’s Eve.

Yara, darling of the Arab music scene, will be performing her latest hits and most popular songs. One of the most followed celebrities in the region at almost 10 million, the Lebanese pop singer started her musical career with the release of her first single Hob Kabeer in 2005. She then released her debut album Twasa Fia, which introduced everyone to her magical voice and gave her the opportunity to rise to stardom.

For the concert finale, French-Algerian singer, and actor Faudel will keep visitors fuelled throughout the rest of the night. Dubbed ‘The Little Prince of Raï’, he is one of the most widely recognized raï performers to have emerged in the 1990s. Faudel’s style is an incredible homage to the great masters of North African music.