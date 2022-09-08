American cover band Boyce Avenue to perform in Dubai

It was organised by local events company OctoMad.
American cover band Boyce Avenue are all set to dazzle music lovers in Dubai with a live performance at at Hard Rock Cafe, Dubai Festival City.
The three-piece band hailing from Florida will be lighting up the stage October 2, playing a mix of popular covers and their special blend of originals. The performance is a continuation of Live Nation’s series of unique live acts to perform at Hard Rock Cafe.
Formed by the Manzano brothers Alejandro Luis, Daniel Enrique, and Fabian Rafael in 2004, Boyce Avenue skyrocketed to fame on YouTube in 2007, collectively receiving over 16 billion views. They have also collaborated with some of the most prominent YouTube artists, singers, pop groups, and actors such as Megan Nicole, Tyler Ward, Fifth Harmony, and Sarah Hyland throughout their career.
Known worldwide and frequently touring the UK, Ireland, Australia, and Southeast Asia, Boyce Avenue will treat fans in Dubai to some of their much-loved songs, including Every Breath, On My Way, and Broken Angel. Expect a night of sensational vocals and unique takes on contemporary classics as this cover band with a difference perform a not-to-be-missed show.
Tickets starting from Dh299 are available at ticketmaster.ae and for more information, visit www.livenation.me. Doors open at 7pm.
