Akshay Kumar talks up 'Raksha Bandhan' at Khaleej Times

The actor dropped into the office for a chat about his new family drama releasing August 11 in UAE.

Photo: KT/Shihab

by Enid Grace Parker Published: Mon 1 Aug 2022, 6:35 PM Last updated: Mon 1 Aug 2022, 6:40 PM

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar arrived at the Khaleej Times office on Monday, August 1, looking extremely dapper in a red suit, to talk up his new film 'Raksha Bandhan', a sweet and funny family drama centering on the relationship between a brother and his sisters.

Akshay, whose last theatrical release was the historical biopic 'Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan', told City Times that he takes on a role not unlike the one he plays in real life for this film. He commented on how whatever fans see in the trailer - Delhi’s Chandni Chowk setting, the delicious paratha - pani-puri being served up, the family dynamics that unfold, were all part of his real life as well.

Both Akshay and Raksha Bandhan director Aanand L. Rai, who accompanied the actor to the Khaleej Times office, stressed on the importance of sibling relationships that the film brings out.

“There should be a Siblings Day,” said Akshay, remarking on how other special days singled out mothers, fathers, romantic partners etc., so why should siblings be left behind?

He urged UAE fans to watch 'Raksha Bandhan', which releases August 11, with their families.

Watch out for the full interview with the star and director in City Times soon!