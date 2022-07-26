Afternoon tea, summer camps and more: Six things to do around the UAE

We bring you our top Tuesday options.

Published: Tue 26 Jul 2022, 11:30 AM Last updated: Tue 26 Jul 2022, 11:36 AM

Summer camp in Abu Dhabi

School’s out for the summer and The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi (TNA) is welcoming all kids staying in Abu Dhabi during the holidays for its first ever summer camp, an edutainment program that will include a combination of physical, engaging and brain-enriching activities. The camp runs on weekdays until August 26. Among other things, they will learn how to grow their own beans, observe tiny creatures under professional microscopes, and how to sort trash into recyclables and non-recyclables through fun games. Additionally, campers will get the chance to engage with the aquarium's resident animals and birds, detect garbage in a sea turtle's stomach, and receive an Animal Training 101 from the qualified animal trainers. For more info and tickets visit https://thenationalaquarium.ae/en/summer-camp

A stand-up comedy night

Comedian Rahul Subramanian's crowd work show is completely spontaneous and improvised, entirely based on his crowd interaction. Enjoy stand-up omedy in English and Hindi at The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates. Tickets from Dh95 available at https://artforall.ae/events/rahul-subramanian-a-crowdwork-show/

Summer lunch menu

L’Amo Bistro del Mare’s summer lunch menu has a sumptuous combination of Southern Italian flavours including the Sashimi di Ricciola Mediterranea con Panzanella (Galician amberjack sashimi, panzanella salad), the Polpo Arrosto Di Porto Santo Spirito con Crema di Patate (roasted octopus with potato cream and taggiasca olives), and much more. It’s available from Monday to Thursday, 12pm to 2pm, for Dh139 per person. Diners can choose one starter and one main course plus dessert.

Afternoon Tea With Marie Antoinette

Indulge in a royal experience with aromatic and flavoursome blends of Nina’s Marie-Antoinette tea collection that are perfectly paired with delightful savoury and sweet bites. Starting at Dh95 per person inclusive of a set of sandwiches and cakes, free-flowing coffee, and exclusive Teas by Marie Antoinette * (High Tea Packages available). Daily - 3 pm to 6 pm at Millennium Lounge, The Meydan Hotel.

Adventures in nature

What better way to keep your children entertained and occupied during the summer than with a healthy and active camp experience? Aventura Parks summer camp has plenty of hands-on activities for your little ones till August 26. Activities kids can enjoy include Team Building, Arts & Science, and Animal Care. Choose between daily and weekly summer camps – morning, afternoon or a full day with prices starting from Dh180 per child all-inclusive of snacks, unlimited water and a gate free entry to Mushrif Park, Dubai. Each child goes home with a certificate of participation.

Breakfast Buffet

Begin the day with our sumptuous Breakfast Buffet at the Panorama Restaurant at Residence Inn by Marriott Sheikh Zayed Road, and enjoy free access to the pool. Indulge in a lavish spread of delicious and healthy international and regional breakfast favourites. Daily 7am to 10.30am. Priced at Dh99 per person with pool access.