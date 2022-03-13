Advanced Media celebrates 20 years with return of popular digital event Cine2022

The 11th edition of Dubai Supermom will take place on March 20.
Advanced Media is celebrating 20 years in the business this March cementing its reputation as a powerhouse of the industry and a key player in the community and marking the occasion with the return of its successful digital community event: Cine2022.
In preparation for the event, its state-of-the-art 1500 sqm offices and showroom would be transformed to showcase the potential and flexibility of the space and to serve as a community meeting point where filmmakers, film enthusiasts and industry experts can gather to present and discuss the latest technologies, trends and solutions in digital cinema, broadcast, and video.
Cine2022 will be taking place from March 17-19, 2022, 2-8pm. The three-day event will additionally include seven workshops of 90 minutes each with trainers from different areas of production covering a range of topics from how to do an 8K project, HDR, choosing the right lenses, colour grading, and using RGB lighting for production.
Details of the workshops:
Understanding Your Optics: Shooting in 8K and beyond - March 17, 2:30-4pm. Instructor: Gary Adcock
Power of RED - March 17, 4:30-6pm. Instructor: Jonathan Petts
Introducing Sony Venice 2 - March 17, 6:30-8pm. Instructor: Alister Chapman
What's In Your Audio Kit - March 18, 2:30-4pm. Instructor: Simon Charles
HDR workflows from production to post - March 18, 4:30-6pm. Instructor: Gary Adcock
An introduction to colour grading - March 19, 2:30-4pm. Instructor: Gary Adcock
Lighting for film & TV drama - March 19, 4:30-6pm. Instructor: Simon Battensby
Lighting for corporate and commercial filming - March 19, 6:30-8pm. Instructor: Simon Battensby
Register for these workshops here.
