Advanced Media celebrates 20 years with return of popular digital event Cine2022

It will be held from March 17-19 in Dubai

By CT Desk Published: Sun 13 Mar 2022, 9:58 AM Last updated: Sun 13 Mar 2022, 10:36 AM

Advanced Media is celebrating 20 years in the business this March cementing its reputation as a powerhouse of the industry and a key player in the community and marking the occasion with the return of its successful digital community event: Cine2022.

In preparation for the event, its state-of-the-art 1500 sqm offices and showroom would be transformed to showcase the potential and flexibility of the space and to serve as a community meeting point where filmmakers, film enthusiasts and industry experts can gather to present and discuss the latest technologies, trends and solutions in digital cinema, broadcast, and video.

Cine2022 will be taking place from March 17-19, 2022, 2-8pm. The three-day event will additionally include seven workshops of 90 minutes each with trainers from different areas of production covering a range of topics from how to do an 8K project, HDR, choosing the right lenses, colour grading, and using RGB lighting for production.

Details of the workshops:

Understanding Your Optics: Shooting in 8K and beyond - March 17, 2:30-4pm. Instructor: Gary Adcock

Power of RED - March 17, 4:30-6pm. Instructor: Jonathan Petts

Introducing Sony Venice 2 - March 17, 6:30-8pm. Instructor: Alister Chapman

What's In Your Audio Kit - March 18, 2:30-4pm. Instructor: Simon Charles

HDR workflows from production to post - March 18, 4:30-6pm. Instructor: Gary Adcock

An introduction to colour grading - March 19, 2:30-4pm. Instructor: Gary Adcock

Lighting for film & TV drama - March 19, 4:30-6pm. Instructor: Simon Battensby

Lighting for corporate and commercial filming - March 19, 6:30-8pm. Instructor: Simon Battensby

Register for these workshops here.