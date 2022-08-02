Abu Dhabi: Kendrick Lamar set to headline after-race concert at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022

Two more A-list superstars are yet to be announced as part of the entertainment line-up.

By CT Desk Published: Tue 2 Aug 2022, 10:09 AM Last updated: Tue 2 Aug 2022, 11:02 AM

As we pass the halfway point of the 2022 Formula 1 season, excitement for the finale builds further as Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management and Flash Entertainment today announced that Kendrick Lamar will headline the Yasalam After-Race Concert on Saturday, November 19 at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022.

As a multi-Platinum, Grammy-award winning artist and co-founder of creative imprint pgLang, Kendrick Lamar has achieved massive critical and cultural success since his debut album 'good kid, m.A.A.d city' released in 2012.

In the past 10 years since its release, Lamar has accumulated a staggering total of 14 Grammy wins, and became the first non-classical, non-jazz musician to win a Pulitzer Prize for his 2017 album 'DAMN'. Lamar’s latest album 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers', was released in May 2022 immediately earning rave reviews.

The announcement follows on from March’s reveal that multi-Grammy nominated trio Swedish House Mafia will be entertaining fans on Friday, November 18 with their swaggering hip-hop beat-craft, and rock ‘n’ roll attitude, and with additional seats on sale and two more A-list, world-class superstars yet to be announced, there will be more opportunities to ‘Go Unreal’ in 2022.

Access to the concerts is exclusively for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders. Grand Prix ticket purchasers will also be able to secure Golden Circle tickets to get the best possible access closest to the stage at the Etihad Park.

Race-goers looking for a premium weekend package are reminded that the circuit offers a range of hospitality tickets including 3-day passes to Luna Lounge, Shams Suite, and Sunset Lounge, as well as the all-new Deck @ 9. Designed specifically for 2022, this new and ultra-cool 3-day VIP experience pairs a lively party atmosphere with five-star food and beverage. The Deck @ 9 luxury suite overlooks the recently modified Turn 9 (Marsa corner), and guests can enjoy all the racing action to a soundtrack from top DJs and live musical entertainment.

New for this year, ticketholders will be able to select their seat in the grandstand using a virtual and interactive viewer, giving guests an idea of what they will see from their seat while purchasing a ticket online. Ticket purchasers can also upgrade their concert experience with Golden Circle access to the Etihad Park, getting access closest to the stage.

To purchase tickets, visit www.yasmarinacircuit.com