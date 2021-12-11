Abu Dhabi: British rapper Stormzy a hit at Yasalam concert

He upped the tempo ahead of a thrilling race weekend.

Photos: Supplied

By CT Report Published: Sat 11 Dec 2021, 11:57 AM

British music sensation Stormzy delivered a towering performance in front of a euphoric crowd on day two (Friday, December 10) of the 12th Yasalam After-Race Concert series at Etihad Park, on Yas Island, upping the tempo ahead of a thrilling race weekend at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Accompanied only by his DJ, DJ TiiNY, the multi-platinum selling artist lit up an expectant crowd with an opening salvo of Big Michael, Audacity and Cold, and kept a packed Etihad Park transfixed throughout a triumphant set that showcased his incredible stage presence, clever wordplay, sharp wit and thought-provoking lyrics.

One of the UK’s most inspiring and influential cultural figures, Stormzy was clearly moved by the atmosphere and the dedication of the audience as he put his heart and soul into the performance, regularly engaging with the crowd as he delivered a string of critically acclaimed tracks from chart-topping albums Gang Signs & Prayer and Heavy is the Head, including hard-hitting cuts Rucksack, Wiley Flow and Own It.

Earlier in the evening, two artists from Flash Entertainment’s Regional Artist Spotlight (RAS) proved there is no shortage of rap talent in the region. UAE-based Somali rapper Freek and Syrian crossover rapper and singer Moh Flow impressed with warm-up sets which got the huge crowd into the groove ahead of Stormzy’s headlining performance.