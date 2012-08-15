‘Expo 2012 Yeosu award provides strong catalyst for Expo 2020’

The UAE Pavilion at EXPO 2012 Yeosu Korea would have not been awarded the Silver Medal for its ‘creative display’ without the unwavering support lent by the President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum,

Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and sound directives of General Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State and Managing Director of Higher Committee for Hosting the World Expo 2020 in Dubai, said.

In an interview with Emirates News Agency, Al Hashimy credited significant efforts Shaikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the National Media Council (NMC), has made to enable the Pavilion render wonderful success before 8 million visitors to the international expo from more than 100 countries and international organizations over the elapsed three months.

Expo 2012 Yeosu Korea was organised by the International Exhibitions Bureau (BIE) to be May 12 to August 12, 2012. The theme of the Expo is “The Living Ocean and Coast” with subthemes of “Preservation and Sustainable Development of the Ocean and Coast,” “New Resources Technology,” and “Creative Marine Activities.”

Al Hashimy said guidance of Sheikh Abdullah to the NMC, organiser and supervisor of the Pavilion, provided the key motive to the NMC team to score the prominent rank among category (A) of the top ten major exhibitors at Expo 2012 Yeosu.

The minister cited words by Sheikh Abdullah during his meeting with Vicente Gonzalez Loscertales, Secretary General of Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), : “We are keen on showing the real face of this part of the world, which is characterised with openness, tolerance and diversity. The Government of UAE is firmly committed to present the best offer to win the bid to host World Expo 2020.” He added that “We are proud of the efforts being exerted to depict to the world the open and creative nature of the UAE community. We have the honour to welcome the world to see for itself the openness and tolerance we have in the UAE.”

Expressing her extreme delight at this achievement, Al Hashimy said it had proven the merits of the UAE people to deliver excellence at international events, like Expo 2012 Yeosu, and to present the bright, civilised image of the UAE to the nations of the world.

The minister also commended the role played by Takatof Programme for Social Volunteering, part of Emirates Foundation for Youth Development, in welcoming visitors and giving them insights into the UAE’s achievements.

She indicated that the UAE team used the Expo 2012 Yeosu platform to promote the UAE bid to host Expo 2020 in Dubai.

The creative display, she noted, features a collection of documentaries showing the deep historic connection of the UAE with the sea.

“The UAE has efficiently deserved the honour because the joint NMC and UAE team I had the honour to lead to the national day celebrations at Expo 2012 Yeosu had worked diligently before and during the Expo to promote achievements the UAE made over four decades,” she added.

She also described the classification of the UAE Pavilion among the top-rated A class along with China, US, Japan, Russia, Germany, Australia, Turkey, Italy, Spain and Denmark, as a “ great achievement” for UAE engagement in international expositions. This important milestone will prod us to work confidently to mobilise all resources to win the bid for hosting the Expo 2020.”

“Winning the Expo 2012 Yeosu award in a tough competition with major exhibiting countries ahead of voting for Expo 2020 provides a real support for UAE’s bid to host the international event in Dubai.”

“We have made a marked progress in promoting the UAE’s bid to host Expo 2010 at Expo 2012

Yeosu thanks to the sound guidance of Vice -President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum,” she noted.

The UAE pavilion-sponsored campaign has elicited interest of Korean officials and representatives of the 160 member BIE.