What is X’s viral ‘press and hold’ trend? Here’s why everyone is trying it

A new trend is sweeping across X, and it is making users stop scrolling.

Known as the “press and hold” or “tap and hold” trend, posts invite people to long press an image on the X mobile app. What first appears to be an ordinary AI-generated picture suddenly transforms into a much sharper, more detailed version as the higher resolution image loads, creating the illusion of a hidden reveal.

The trend has exploded over the past few days, with creators posting fantasy landscapes, anime characters, portraits and surreal artwork alongside simple captions such as “Press and hold” or “Long press.”

So, how does it work?

Despite what many users initially thought, the effect is not a hidden feature built into X.

Instead, creators are designing images specifically to take advantage of how the platform displays compressed previews. When someone presses and holds the image, X loads the full-resolution version, revealing details that were previously blurred or difficult to see. AI image generators such as Midjourney, Niji Journey, and Stable Diffusion are commonly used to create the artwork.

The result is an optical surprise that encourages people to interact with the post instead of simply scrolling past it.

Why is everyone doing it?

Part of the appeal lies in curiosity.

Users never quite know whether an image contains a hidden reveal, leading many to instinctively press and hold almost every AI artwork they encounter.

The format also boosts engagement, as viewers spend more time interacting with posts and often reshare them after discovering the effect. One Japanese AI artist is widely credited with helping popularise the trend before thousands of creators began posting their own versions.

The internet is divided

Not everyone is enjoying the trend.

While many users describe the effect as satisfying and surprisingly immersive, others have criticised the flood of AI-generated artwork taking over their timelines. Some have labelled the posts repetitive, while others argue they prioritise engagement over creativity.

Still, for now, the “press and hold” trend shows no signs of slowing down, with countless new posts appearing every hour as users continue searching for the next hidden reveal.