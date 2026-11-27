Written in the Stars: APM Monaco Unveils Its Winter Collection

Drawing inspiration from the night sky, Une Nuit Étoilée gives the Maison’s signature celestial motifs a bold new look through contrasting shades of black and white

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The festive season is a good excuse to be a little more adventurous with jewellery. Whether it is a statement necklace worn with a favourite black dress or a stack of rings that adds interest to a simple outfit, the right accessories can make all the difference. This winter, APM Monaco offers its own take on seasonal glamour with its latest collection, Une Nuit Étoilée.

Taking its name from the French phrase for ‘a starry night’, the collection draws inspiration from the contrast between the darkness of the night sky and the brilliance of the stars. Black and white form the basis of the collection, bringing a more dramatic character to some of the Maison’s most recognisable designs.

Celestial motifs have long been part of APM Monaco’s design identity, and this season sees them take on a bolder appearance. Meteorite-inspired pieces feature larger, more pronounced forms, while clusters of stars come together in arrangements reminiscent of constellations. Pavé detailing enhances the designs, creating flashes of sparkle as the jewellery catches the light.

The collection also plays with proportions, moving between intricate details and more substantial pieces. It is an interesting departure from the understated jewellery often associated with everyday dressing, offering something for those who enjoy making their accessories the centrepiece of an outfit.

Making A Statement This Winter

Among the highlights of the collection are layered necklaces, bold bracelets, sculptural rings and sparkling earrings. Each offers a different way to experiment with the season’s designs without having to completely rethink one's wardrobe.

Layering, in particular, offers plenty of room for creativity. Necklaces worn at different lengths can bring interest to a simple neckline, while combining rings and bracelets allows for a more personalised look. Those who prefer a less-is-more approach can opt for a single statement piece.

One of the appealing aspects of the collection is its monochromatic palette. Black and white rarely go out of fashion and work particularly well with winter wardrobe staples, from tailored blazers and knitwear to classic evening dresses. While the collection naturally lends itself to festive celebrations, its pieces need not be reserved for special occasions.

For Kika Prette, creative director of APM Monaco, the inspiration behind the collection lies in the relationship between light and shadow.

“I wanted to create a collection that plays with the idea of the night and its contrasts. Black intensifies the brilliance of white, while shadow makes light even more precious. The stars and meteorites, symbols of our Maison, become more graphic, sensual and assertive here. These are jewels that tell a story of mystery, confidence and glamour,” says Prette.

With Une Nuit Étoilée, APM Monaco gives familiar celestial designs a new personality while staying true to its distinctive aesthetic. And for those looking to refresh their jewellery collection this winter, there is plenty to choose from, whether the occasion calls for a little sparkle or something altogether more dramatic.