Lonely at the party

Musings on everyday life

by Suresh Pattali Published: Thu 22 Dec 2022, 10:02 PM Last updated: Thu 22 Dec 2022, 10:03 PM

“Bring back Suresh, bring back his 90s.”

Somya, my colleague, mumbles her words and totters her steps as she swings her hand at my phone camera and croons like Parveen Babi, the Bollywood heartthrob of the seventies. I fear she would empty the contents of her stemware on my stubborn face while pulling me into the little Dubai Opera she had created for herself in front of my television set.

I stare on like Swami Vivekananda, the stolid saint seen on book jackets with his hands crossed on the chest. All this unfolds while the big boss slouches around like a judge evaluating the exotic Jennifer Beals in the 1983 romantic drama Flashdance.

What Somya wants is for all the people standing on the sidelines to join her on the dance floor instead of ogling, but I stay put with my glass always half empty. It behooves the host of an office party to ensure all’s well that ends well.

It isn’t a party per se, but a gathering to welcome Santa Claus who’s coming to town, er, my Damac Hills 2 home. Glasses clink cheers as someone shouts Santa is coming late. Somya wants me to take the plunge, but I wonder what it would all mean to me.

She seems like an incarnation of Suresh 1.0 in the 90s. She’s inviting me to shed the pretensions of a hermit that I have buried myself under. She’s asking me to emancipate the familial serf I have volunteered to become over the years. To party or not to party; to dance or not to dance; to flirt or not to flirt; to banter or not to banter; to smoke or not to smoke. My dilemmas galore.

Somya dances on unperturbed after pushing me into the crossroads between a turbulent past and an innocuous present. I am annoyed that she is callously indifferent to my predicament. I feel all the wisdom I have gathered while my personality snowballed through a lifetime dissipates in the warmth that the young girls and boys have brought home.

The boys — none of them — never drink while the half-a-dozen bottles radiating the resplendent festive lights in the back garden empty their contents copiously. Fiza, Meher and Raja’s little one join Somya as she switches from graceful kathak to racy Bollywood steps.

I feel like a ghost revisiting his old worldly home. A Basswood dwelling awash in LEDs hanging from its facade and the plants. A “barbie doll” pirouetting and sashaying in my living room. Ladies throwing up profanities at each other over the Harry-Meghan saga. Grown-up editorial kids fighting to switch from Gulzar to AP Dhillon; Asha Bhosle to Mohammed Rafi; Boney M to Elton John. The cacophony is a throwback to my life in the 90s but a far cry from the present decade.

Santa finally comes with a sleigh full of carol singers who paint our home red. Somya and Inc switch from Bollywood to Hallelujah. A smooth sail. This’s my first date with a dancing Santa who poses for a selfie. My heart throbs and limbs twitch as he reaches out with an invite to dance. I want to jump into the spiritual chaos and break into rock ‘n’ roll with the carol singers.

I’m not able to. With a frozen soul and a muffled voice, I watch as Santa resumes Hallelujah at the neighbours’. I want to join the pretty singers in a chorus, but words die a sudden death in my throat.

The girls in the garden convene a House of Commons session to condemn the bigotry and prejudice the British television and tabloids indulge in vis-a-vis Meghan. Neighbour Jose peeps over the wall to watch the high-decibel debate and throws a Merry Xmas. I want to grab the microphone and deliver a Castrovian speech that would shake up the pillars of pseudo morality, but thoughts are circumcised.

My glass is still half empty.

Somya walks out of the Commons and goes to catch some breeze at the far end of the road. How she could oscillate from Bollywood to the banks of the Thames in a jiffy baffles me.

Endless cheers. A free flow of fun. Uninterrupted music. Luminous exchanges. Soulful ghazals. And a houseful of humans. Am I really home? Why am I a stranger at my own place? The party has set fire to the castle of solitude I have built over the years. And Somya is pulling down charred roof.

I have been a cognitive shapeshifter, metamorphosising from Suresh 1.0 into Suresh 4.0. Daughter said stop smoking; I obeyed. Son said no partying; I said no problem. Partner said stop being Suresh; I said that’s absolutely fine. It was an assisted conscientious suicide. And Somya wants to resuscitate her mentor from a fossilised corpse to a partying dude. Did she have one too many?

A damsel struts into the garage and randomly strikes up a conversation. “What’s happening? This seems to be the most happening place around,” she comments.

“Come in and see the Xmas tree,” Ayaz jumps in to invite her.

“I live round the corner. Single. Lots of drinks, two dogs and long walks dileniatre me,” she says, marvelling at the tree.

“Is the party over?” she asks.

“No. It has just begun,” I sniggle, looking at the sheen in her eyes.

