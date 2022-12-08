Are you being gaslit? By yourself?

He has been dominating the international scene of late
As 2022 nears its end, Merriam-Webster has come out with its ‘Word of the Year’: “Gaslighting”. On its own website, this is how Merriam-Webster gives it definition: “the act or practice of grossly misleading someone, especially for one’s own advantage”.
It’s one of my favourite words — and my fondness for it predates its topical popularity. I know of gaslighting for a long time now, at least for the past 20 years, although it’s usage, I’ve noticed, has been especially shrill for the past couple of years. Everyone I know claims they are being “gaslit”.
But first, let me tell you why it has always been one of my favourite words. It sounds lovely, has a beautiful cadence, and translates into an arresting visual in a jiffy. Add to the mix the fact that it has its etymology in the movies. In 1944, George Cukor made a movie called Gaslight, starring the beauteous Ingrid Bergman and the rakish Charles Boyer. Bergman plays a woman who’s made to believe she’s going insane by her devious husband, played by Boyer. In the movie, gas lights on the street below the house they live in play a recurring motif: their flickering interplay of light and shade makes the woman believe she’s losing her mind even as she is egged on by the man. Gaslight was adapted from Gas Light — with a space separating two words, making it a noun instead of the more verb-ish Gaslight — which was a play written by Patrick Hamilton in 1938. In 1938 and 1944, the word gaslight did not exist, but it came into its own soon after, though rarely used; it started going mainstream at the turn of the century — which is when I took a shine to it — and reached fever-pitch post-pandemic.
In its worst form, gaslighting is emotional abuse. In its more “entertaining” avatar, it is psychological manipulation. Now, why do I say psychological manipulation can be entertaining? Only because gaslighting starts with ourselves; so, at times, it’s fun to watch ourselves being deluded simply because we are prone to being delusional.
Days after Merriam-Webster anointed gaslighting on the year’s top perch, a friend and I decided to carry out a social experiment to give closure to a discussion we were both having. For a change, we were both on the same side of the fence: social media and the tech-fuelled fakeness have compounded our delusional quota to a level where gaslighting is bound to be symptomatic. She — my friend — has more than 2,000 “friends” on Facebook (while I have a measly 800), where she posted a photo of a burnt dish, which looked gross and distinctly unappetising. But she gave a caption that was attention-seeking/clickbaity: “My grandmother’s roast recipe — do I have it in me to be half the cook she used to be?”
She was pummeled with Hearts and Wows and Likes — in that order.
And “heartfelt” feedback.
“Looks tempting”.
“Wish I could have a bite of that”.
“Sooooo delicious!!! When will you make this for me?”
“Yummyyyy…. Your grandmother would be SO proud.”
And many, many more.
Her question to me was: “Was I being gaslit into believing something which looks terrible is actually beautiful, and therefore I am a commendable cook when I can’t even pop a toast without burning it?”
“But did you really feel good — when you knew you were baiting them, and were, in a sense, being the gaslighter?” I asked.
“I don’t know,” she responded. “For a tiny flicker, I did start believing that I may be a good cook. Oh my God, gaslighting comes so easy to all of us… no wonder it’s the word of the year!”
sushmita@khaleejtimes.com
He has been dominating the international scene of late
They have built magnificent sedans, coupes and convertibles, but never SUVs, at least not until 2018
The initiative is the brainchild of two women — one, a former IT programmer, and the other a qualified HR professional
From talking about mental health to uncovering toxic masculinity, his show #ABtalks features celebrities in their most honest avatars
The latest edition of wknd. conversations saw the importance of fitness amidst the Dubai Fitness Challenge
The third — and presumably final — season of Four More Shots Please! has its cringey moments, but is also breezy-easy time pass with a smattering of nuances and an open-ended finale
Audi’s stylish new SUV coupe moves to the tune of electricity
Lutfi, who draws in black and white only, is known for his light-hearted depictions of the Emirati way of life