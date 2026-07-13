Where to watch Fifa world cup 2026 semi-finals in Dubai at 11pm kick-off

As the Fifa World Cup heads into the semi-finals, football fans across Dubai will have plenty of places to watch the action unfold.

The final four begins with France taking on Spain on Tuesday, July 14, followed by England facing Argentina on Wednesday, July 15. Both matches kick off at 11 pm UAE time. Whether you're after a stadium-style fan zone, a lively sports bar, or an upscale restaurant with immersive screens, here are some of the best places to catch the action.

1. Bla Bla by McGettigan's FIFA Fan Zone

One of Dubai's biggest official fan zones returns for the semi-finals with giant screens, live entertainment and a stadium atmosphere. Tickets start from Dh100 and are fully redeemable on food and beverages.

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2. P7 Arena Fan Zone

P7 Arena at Media One Hotel transforms into a football fan zone for the semi-finals, complete with giant LED screens, stadium-style sound and matchday entertainment.

Your Dh125 ticket includes two beverage vouchers and access to the fan zone.

Where: P7 Arena, Media One Hotel

Doors open: 8 pm

Kick-off: 11 pm

Price: Dh125

Age: 21+

3. Zenon Dubai

If you're looking for a more luxurious matchday experience, Zenon is screening every semi-final across its immersive restaurant, lounge and outdoor terrace. Expect large digital displays, premium dining and shisha on the cooled terrace.

Where: Kempinski Central Avenue, Downtown Dubai

Price: À la carte

4. Blume, Dubai Mall

Located in Fashion Avenue, Blume will be showing the semi-finals with shisha, large screens and a lively atmosphere.

A minimum spend of Dh250 per person applies during World Cup matches.

Where: Dubai Mall, Fashion Avenue

Minimum spend: Dh 250 per person

5. Offside at JA Ocean View Hotel

A favourite among sports fans, Offside is showing every remaining World Cup match across 29 HD screens, including one of Dubai's largest indoor sports screens.

Look out for Dh 40 pints, special match-day food offers, and a loyalty promotion where guests can win prizes.

Where: JA Ocean View Hotel, JBR

6. Topgolf Dubai

Watch the semi-finals while enjoying golf games, food, and drinks. Guests who book a table during the semi-finals or final will also be entered into a draw to win return flights for two.

Where: Topgolf Dubai

7. No10 Lounge

No10 Lounge is showing both semi-finals on its large screens in a premium lounge setting with food and beverages available throughout the matches.

Where: No10 Dubai

8. Coco Grill & Lounge

Football fans can catch every remaining World Cup fixture on giant screens while enjoying Arabic favourites, international dishes and shisha.

Bookings are recommended as tables are expected to fill quickly.

Where: Coco Grill & Lounge

9. Lakeview at Dubai Creek Resort

Lakeview is screening selected World Cup matches alongside a dedicated match-day menu featuring sharing platters, wings, nachos and beverages.

Where: Dubai Creek Resort

10. Troy Dubai

Troy Dubai is hosting live screenings on what it describes as one of the city's biggest screens, with beverage packages and shisha available throughout the evening.

Where: Troy Dubai