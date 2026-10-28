Women's Power Summit 2026: From personal loss to motherhood, 4 CEOs share their journeys

The lessons that shape leadership don't always come from the boardroom. Some come from losing a parent, raising children as a single parent, or making split-second decisions at a patient’s bedside. For four women leading prominent organisations, these experiences have influenced not just how they reached the top, but how they choose to lead.

Speaking at the inaugural Khaleej Times Women's Power Summit in Dubai on Wednesday, the leaders shared candid insights into their journeys during a panel discussion titled How Today's Women Leaders Are Building Tomorrow's Legacy, moderated by Ted Kemp, Chief Content Officer at Khaleej Times.

The summit brought together prominent women from across industries to celebrate their achievements and explore the evolving landscape of women's leadership in the UAE.

'Every single day is a gift'

For Ahlam Bolooki, CEO of Emirates Literature Foundation, losing her mother marked a turning point in how she approached both life and leadership.

Reflecting on the experience, Bolooki said it made her reconsider what truly matters and how she wants to spend the time she has.

"It shows me that every single day is a gift and so, what is it that I want to do with my life while I'm here? That's an important thing to think about," she added.

That perspective, she explained, has also shaped her approach to professional success, shifting the focus away from individual ambition towards making a meaningful contribution.

"When I think of myself as a leader, it's never about the job title or where I want to get to next. It's about what the world needs and how I can try to make it happen. That's how I lead. That's how I think about every single day."

From cardiac nurse to CEO

For Kimberley Pierce, CEO of King's College Hospital London - Dubai, her journey to the boardroom began on the frontlines of patient care.

Starting her career as a cardiac nurse, Pierce recalled how the demands of working in a critical care environment helped develop skills she continues to rely on as a chief executive.

"If you take the role of a nurse, particularly in a critical care environment, what happens is we make rapid decisions really quickly based on what the patient's status is," she said. "We have to constantly evaluate, reprioritise, change what we're going to do based on what we're seeing in the outcomes."

While the transition from nursing to executive leadership was far from conventional, Pierce believes her clinical experience has given her a valuable understanding of the challenges faced by healthcare professionals.

"That knowledge has really helped me as a CEO because it allows me to understand what the people are doing on the ground, but most importantly have empathy towards the nurses and the doctors and the challenges they face every day."

Why human skills matter more in the age of AI

Meanwhile, Alice Weightman, founder and CEO of Hanson Search Group, reflected on how expectations of leadership have evolved over the past 25 years, particularly as organisations increasingly recognise the value of empathy and human connection.

"As a leader, I’m constantly evolving but what stays the same is my values. Values are really important," she said. "When I set up my business 25 years ago, the style of leadership was much more command and control. Whereas, now the world has evolved and those softer skills are so important."

With artificial intelligence rapidly transforming workplaces, Weightman believes qualities traditionally described as soft skills could become even more important. "In the world of AI, human interaction is going to be so much more important as well. So these qualities that we have as women can really excel and can really shine through."

'Life is about choices'

For Katy Keenan, CEO of the British Chamber of Commerce Dubai, authenticity has been central to her leadership journey, even when it has meant challenging the expectations of traditional corporate environments.

Reflecting on her earlier experience working in financial institutions, Keenan said a more human approach to leadership was not always recognised or rewarded. "In my experience in financial institutions, soft leadership or more human leadership didn't seem to get promotions. So I left," she said.

Keenan also spoke about the importance of expressing vulnerability, both professionally and personally and how sharing her own experiences has helped her connect with others.

As a mother of two teenage daughters, she acknowledged the additional complexities of balancing a demanding leadership role with family responsibilities.

For Keenan, the key has been learning to focus on the moment rather than trying to manage everything at once. "Each day is about being present in that moment. When I'm in a meeting or I'm on a podcast, I am absolutely present as a leader," she said. "Same goes for when I'm with my daughters. I won't take a call when they're there. They won't let me anyway (laughs)."

She also spoke candidly about learning to prioritise her own wellbeing, something she admitted had taken time. "My Sundays now are so sacred to me. I do sound healing, which is just incredible. It's an hour just for me and then it resets me to be able to give my best throughout the rest of the week. If I don't do it, I feel the difference."

Looking ahead, Bolooki also spoke about how artificial intelligence could fundamentally reshape the future of work and leadership, creating new opportunities for the next generation.

"We're at the brink of change and life as we know it is about to be completely different," she added. "The next generation are going to define what leadership is for them. And they have a real opportunity with AI to actually maybe not put in the same hours that we did, but think smart, think efficiently and build skill sets that will allow them to still make the same money, and maybe more."