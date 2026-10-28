Women's Power Summit 2026: 'Lifting someone up doesn’t push you down,' says UAE cultural leader

What makes a great leader? Is it the titles they hold, the decisions they make or the achievements they leave behind? For UAE-based cultural leader Lara Ewing, the true measure of leadership lies in something far less tangible, which is the impact we have on those around us.

Delivering a keynote address titled ‘The Generation Shapers’ at the inaugural Khaleej Times Women’s Power Summit in Dubai, Ewing reflected on the importance of collective success and women supporting one another.

The summit, held on October 28 at Address Sky View, Downtown, brought together trailblazing women from across industries to celebrate their achievements and spark conversations around leadership, gender equality and the challenges facing the next generation of women.

“We tend to associate power with the big things, with titles, authority, important decisions, achievements, but some of the most significant influence we have happens in moments we barely notice,” Ewing said.

Drawing on her experiences in the cultural and live entertainment industry, she spoke candidly about the contrasting experiences that have shaped her career.

“I’ve had women who have mentored me, championed me, challenged me, and opened doors I might never have walked through otherwise,” she said. “But I’ve also experienced the opposite. I’ve been undermined, belittled and harassed.”

While acknowledging the progress made towards women’s empowerment, Ewing stressed that solidarity must extend beyond words.

“Supporting other women must be more than something we celebrate in principle. It has to be something we practice. Especially when it’s inconvenient.”

As a mother of two young daughters, she said one of the most important lessons she hopes to pass on is that success need not come at someone else’s expense.

“Lifting someone else up doesn’t push you down. Making space for someone else doesn’t mean there’s less room for you.”

Concluding her address, Ewing encouraged leaders to consider the opportunities and legacies they create for future generations.

“The ripples will continue long after we’ve moved on,” she said.