Women engineers share what it's like to succeed in a male-dominated field

As the world marks International Women in Engineering Day on June 23, four women working across engineering, maintenance, and logistics roles in Dubai are sharing their experiences in a field that has long been dominated by men.

At Keolis MHI, 48 women engineers work across a range of technical disciplines, contributing to the operation and maintenance of one of the UAE's most important transport networks. Their roles range from train maintenance and power systems to logistics planning and technical documentation, highlighting the growing presence of women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) careers.

This year's International Women in Engineering Day theme, "Engineering Intelligence", celebrates the combination of technical expertise, creativity and problem-solving that drives innovation across industries.

For Emirati technician apprentice Rouda Adil Meer, the day serves as a reminder of the progress women have made in engineering.

"International Women in Engineering Day is a meaningful reminder of how far women have come in a field that has traditionally been male-dominated," she said.

Rouda supports power distribution systems and maintenance activities while ensuring strict safety procedures are followed. She believes engineering intelligence goes beyond technical knowledge.

"In my journey, engineering intelligence means not only solving complex problems, but also adapting, continuously learning, and using technology to improve lives and contribute to a more sustainable future," she said.

For Eyerusalem Lemma, a Maintenance Technical Officer, engineering is about keeping complex systems running efficiently behind the scenes.

Her daily responsibilities include managing maintenance workflows, approving work orders and preparing technical documentation. She says the profession requires constant critical thinking and collaboration.

"This year's theme reminds us that engineering is about much more than technology. It is about applying knowledge, critical thinking and problem-solving skills to create smarter, more reliable systems," she said.

Eyerusalem added that analysing maintenance data and identifying more efficient ways of working have become key parts of her role.

For Rolling Stock Technician Bhuvaneshwari Alakuntla Srinivas Alakuntla, the appeal of engineering lies in its ability to solve real-world challenges.

She supports the maintenance, inspection and reliability of train systems, carrying out preventive and corrective maintenance while working closely with multidisciplinary teams.

"In my daily work, engineering intelligence is reflected in how we analyse technical issues, apply effective solutions and ensure the safe and reliable operation of systems," she said.

"It goes beyond technical knowledge. It is about problem-solving, teamwork and continuous learning."

Bhuvaneshwari said visibility and representation remain important in encouraging more women to consider engineering careers.

"As a woman in engineering, this day reminds me of the importance of representation and encourages me to contribute by bringing diverse perspectives to the field," she added.

Meanwhile, Logistics Officer Daniya Thomas demonstrates that engineering-related roles extend beyond workshops and technical maintenance.

Working in material planning, she analyses consumption trends, forecasts demand and helps maintain inventory levels while supporting operational efficiency through data-driven decision-making.

According to Daniya, engineering intelligence is reflected in the ability to interpret data and anticipate future needs.

"It highlights how intelligence in engineering is not just technical knowledge, but also the ability to interpret data, anticipate needs and drive efficient, strategic outcomes," she said.

Across different specialisations, the women share a common belief that engineering is increasingly becoming a space where talent, innovation and determination matter more than stereotypes.

As industries continue to evolve and embrace new technologies, they hope their experiences will encourage more young women to explore careers in engineering and contribute to shaping the future of the profession.