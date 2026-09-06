Women cricketers bring Asia Cup excitement to Dubai classroom

More than 700 students at a Dubai school were given the chance to learn from international cricketers as the ACC Women’s Asia Cup Trophy Tour arrived on campus.

Arcadia Global School in Al Furjan welcomed women’s national team players from the UAE, Hong Kong and Thailand on September 4, giving pupils in Years 5, 6 and 7 a closer look at the sport and the work required to compete professionally.

The visit included an interactive question-and-answer session with the players, a cricket quiz and games. Students also joined the athletes for batting, bowling and fielding sessions using the school’s cricket nets and bowling machines.

For the school, the event was an opportunity to introduce young people, particularly girls, to successful women in sport.

“Hosting the ACC Women’s Asia Cup Trophy Tour was incredibly special for Arcadia Global School because cricket is part of the fabric of our community. We do not simply like cricket, we love it,” said Andrew Wilson, founding principal of the school.

He said meeting elite athletes allowed students to understand the determination and resilience needed to succeed at the highest level.

“For our girls especially, seeing successful female cricketers on their own school stage sends a powerful message: there should be no ceiling on ambition,” he added.

According to Wilson, direct conversations with professional athletes can also help children understand that sporting success is not built on talent alone.

“Students learn that success is rarely about talent alone. They hear first-hand about the hard work, setbacks, sacrifice, resilience and determination that sit behind achievement,” he said.

The experience, he added, made ambitious goals feel more attainable by showing students that major accomplishments often begin with everyday habits.

“When young people speak directly to someone who has reached the highest level, they begin to understand that extraordinary achievements often start with very ordinary things, turning up, working hard, responding positively to failure and refusing to give up,” Wilson said.

“These are lessons that extend far beyond sport.”

The trophy tour also supported the school’s focus on learning beyond the classroom, physical activity and character development.

“Meeting elite athletes brings all of this to life. It shows our students that character, wellbeing and success are closely connected, and that healthy, successful lives are built through the choices, habits and small actions we repeat every day,” Wilson added.