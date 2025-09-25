Why you should start investing as early as possible

Federica Montella has made a career of investing, now what is called a ‘popular investor at eToro’ at 36. The Italian expatriate who lives in Dubai came in May 2023, and has since been travelling between Europe and the UAE to attend major investor events. She shares insights into her financial journey and where she is at today.



If you had to use one word to describe money, what would it be?

Freedom. Money is a tool that helps us achieve freedom, freedom to choose, to grow, and to live on our own terms.

If you had to write a letter to money, what would you say?

Dear money, please always be by my side. Be ready to help me and those who truly need it. Be generous and accessible to everyone, not just a few.

How would you describe your relationship with money?

Money is important to me. I try to make smart choices, using it wisely without overspending on things that aren’t necessary. I see it as a resource to support my goals and values.

How do you think this relationship was formed?

It started in my teenage years when I began receiving money as gifts instead of toys or dolls. That early experience made me think more consciously about money and its value.

What good or bad lessons about money management did you learn from your mother?

I grew up in a family of five, and I’m the oldest of three siblings. My mother taught me how important it is to carefully allocate money for different needs and only buy what you can afford. Growing up with limited resources, I learned to appreciate the small things and never go into debt just to impress others.



Who do you speak to about money matters and is it something you consider taboo?

Talking about money is not taboo for me. I feel confident discussing financial matters openly with friends, family, and colleagues.

Who has taught you the most about financial management?

An event called the Millionaire Mind Intensive in London had a huge impact on me. Over three days, I learned a lot about mindset and practical financial management. It opened my eyes.

What do you think has been the most profound experience you’ve had so far in relation to money, and what has it taught you?

The most profound experience was starting to invest and seeing my money grow passively, without me having to constantly manage it. It taught me that money shouldn’t just sit in a bank account. It needs to work for you.

How do you think living in the UAE has changed your relationship with and perception of money and wealth?

Living in the UAE hasn’t changed my personal relationship with money, but being in a country so focused on wealth creation and openness to external capital is inspiring. The vision and opportunities here reinforce my belief in financial growth and planning.

If you could give your child or your younger self one piece of advice about money now, what would it be and why?

I’d tell my younger self to start investing as early as possible. The earlier you start, the more you can rely on your investments rather than depending solely on a pay cheque.

What do you value spending money on?

I value spending on education, health, and good food, things that nourish the mind and body.

What do you consider splashing out?

I prefer a more subtle and meaningful approach to spending.

Do you long-term plan your finances, and if so, how?

I have different accounts, each dedicated to specific goals. For example, my eToro account is for long-term growth. I don’t withdraw from it; instead, I add funds whenever possible.

What is your long-term financial goal or dream?

My ultimate goal is to be financially independent so I can support my family and help others achieve the same freedom.

How much do you save each month?

I aim to save at least 10 per cent of my income every month, sometimes more when possible.

How much do you plan to have by the time you are 65?

I plan to grow my wealth exponentially through various investments over the years.

What is your greatest financial decision, the one you are most proud of or the most profitable?

Buying Bitcoin has been my most profitable financial decision so far. It’s definitely the one I’m most proud of.

What is your biggest financial regret or loss?

I regret not starting to invest earlier. But I don’t view the ups and downs of my investment journey on eToro as losses, because a long-term mindset helps me stay positive. Markets tend to perform well if you’re patient.

