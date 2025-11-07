The importance of transparency in demystifying money

As the co-founder and CEO of SupperClub Middle East, Pakistani expatriate Mehreen Omar, 43, has been a major player in Dubai’s hospitality industry as it continues to evolve. After more than 18 years in the UAE, she says the country has taught her ambition and resilience, calling money the 'fuel' for her journey along with the risks and growth it brings with it. Here, she shares her financial journey since childhood, which has brought her to a position of success today, in Dubai’s crowded hospitality landscape.

If you had to write a letter to money, what would you say?

Dear Money, you’re the fuel that powers big ideas. But without vision and grit, you’re just numbers on a page. Thanks for backing the hustle for the bold, relentless, and creative ones.

How would you describe your relationship to money?

It’s practical but evolving. I see money as a tool to execute my vision, scale impact, and empower my team and community.

How was this relationship formed?

Growing up, I saw both the power and limits of money. My family taught me discipline, hard work, and that true wealth comes from resilience and community, not just cash. In recent years, I’ve also run a lean startup and learned quickly that every dollar counts — it’s the vehicle that gets an idea to reality.

What lessons about money management, good or bad, did you learn from your mother?

My mother was a master of balance. She knew when to save fiercely and when to spend generously. She taught me that money is a resource for security, joy, and growth. The bad lesson? Sometimes, we can be too cautious and miss bold opportunities — I learned this the hard way about taking smarter risks.

Who do you speak to about money matters, and is it something you consider 'taboo’?

No way. I talk openly with my friends, business mentors, and family. Transparency about money demystifies it; it’s not taboo, it’s strategic, and so having these conversations breeds clarity and confidence.

What has been the most profound experience you’ve had about money?

Launching SupperClub without a big fund chest was a wake-up call. It forced me to get creative, prioritise ruthlessly, and trust my team. That experience taught me: money helps, but grit and agility win.

How do you think living in the UAE has changed your relationship with money or wealth?

The UAE’s energy is electric ... wealth here is not just personal gain, it’s a platform for innovation and influence. It’s where you’re pushed to think bigger, move faster, and build for legacy, not just profit.

What do you value spending money on?

Experiences that create connection, dinners that turn into lifelong partnerships, travel that opens your mind, and education that fuels growth. I invest in moments and knowledge that multiply over time.

What do you consider splashing out?

Spending boldly on things that accelerate success or create unforgettable moments.

Do you plan your finances long-term, and if so, how?

Absolutely. I set bold goals but stay flexible. My financial planning mixes conservative savings with strategic reinvestment in my business and personal growth.

What is your long-term goal or dream, which is pegged to your finances?

I aim to create a legacy that empowers people through culture and community, building a platform beyond me and inspiring others to dream bigger.

How much do you save each month?

I don’t fixate on exact numbers but prioritise consistent saving and smart reinvestment. Saving is a habit, not a one-time goal.

How much do you plan to have by the time you are 65?

Enough to be completely free to innovate, create, and give back without constraints.

What is your greatest financial decision? The one you are most proud of or the most profitable one?

Betting on myself, believing in SupperClub from day one, building it lean and authentic, and refusing to chase vanity metrics or quick wins. That patience paid off.

What is your biggest financial regret? Or your biggest financial loss?

Early on, I tried to do everything myself. I lost time and money before realising that trust and delegation are financial multipliers.

wknd@khaleejtimes.com