How to stop letting fear control your financial decisions

British expatriate Sally Maddison, 44, is the owner and founder of MINT Market, a UAE-based community marketplace championing local, creative, and conscious brands. She lives in Dubai after following her heart to move to the emirate in 2008, having been in a two year long-distance relationship with the man who would eventually become her husband.

If you had to use one word to describe money, what would it be?

Security

If you had to write a letter to money, what would you say?

Dear Money, thank you for coming into—and out of—my life with such drama and flair. You’ve swept in like a hero at times, bringing joy, comfort, and even a touch of magic. But oh, when you vanish… it’s like a bad breakup. You’ve left me anxious, humbled, and scrambling to keep things afloat. Here’s to building a more balanced relationship, one rooted in respect, not fear. Let’s try for consistency, a bit more kindness, and maybe—just maybe—a little less chaos.

How would you describe your relationship to money?

My relationship with money has always been a bit of a rollercoaster. Since childhood, I’ve experienced both extremes—there were times we had so much, and times when everything vanished overnight. My dad was an entrepreneur too, and with that came big wins and equally big setbacks.

How do you think this relationship was formed?

I think my relationship with money was shaped by witnessing volatility at home. My dad was full of big ideas, but that also meant our financial situation was constantly changing. One year we’d be on top of the world, and the next we’d be starting over.

What good or bad lessons about money management did you learn from your mother?

My mother taught me that money should never limit your passions— and that’s a beautiful thing, but also a complicated lesson. She was incredibly free-spirited and always followed her heart. One year she was leading ski trips as an outdoor instructor, the next she was teaching Chi Gong. Her work was purpose-driven, not profit-driven, and that showed me that fulfilment doesn’t always come with a payslip. She showed me how to live with soul, but I’ve since learned to pair that with spreadsheets.

Who do you speak to about money matters and is it something you consider ‘taboo’?

I speak to my husband first and foremost, but money conversations with him are often emotionally charged. He tends to carry the weight of our finances on his shoulders, which can make those discussions feel heavy, even when they’re necessary. I’ve learned to approach those moments with empathy, but also to find additional support, so I also work with an accountant who brings a more practical, structured perspective to the table.

Who has taught you the most about financial management?

To be honest, I’m still learning. Financial management wasn’t something I was taught growing up—not by my parents or grandparents. I’ve learned from mistakes, from building a business, from conversations with my husband (even the tough ones). But truthfully, I still feel like I’m in financial school most days. I’m learning to separate my self-worth from my net worth, to plan instead of panic, and to see money not just as survival, but as a tool for growth, joy, and purpose.

What do you think has been the most profound experience you’ve had so far in relation to money, good or bad, and what has it taught you since?

The most profound experience I’ve had with money was selling our family home in the UK to fund the building of MINT Market. That house wasn’t just a property; it was part of our history, our safety net, our security. That decision taught me the true meaning of betting on yourself. It showed me how deeply I believe in my mission - to champion local businesses, create a meaningful community, and build something bigger than profit.

How do you think living in the UAE has changed your relationship with and perception of money or wealth?

Living in the UAE has definitely shifted my relationship with money and wealth, sometimes in empowering ways, and sometimes in confronting ones. Wealth isn’t just measured in what you drive or where you live, it’s in the legacy you’re building, the community you uplift, and the risks you’re brave enough to take. That’s the kind of wealth I’m working towards.

