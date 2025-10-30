Why you need to let go of fear and reclaim your finances

Russian expatriate Olga Sukhanova, 34, is a real estate investment adviser and founder of COLABB, a Dubai-based commercial real estate investment and creative development firm. She has been in the UAE for three years and calls Dubai home. Though she grew up with a mindset of fear around money, she has learnt to find her own path and turn the anxiety into a feeling of trust and abundance.

If you had to describe money in one word, what would it be?

Energy. Pure, fast, amplifying. It’s neither good nor bad — it just reflects what’s inside you.

If you had to write a letter to money, what would you say?

Dear money, thank you for hitting me hard once. Thank you for teaching me not to cling, serve, or fear. I understand — you come where there is meaning, movement, and inner stillness. I no longer chase you. I hear you. And we work together.

How would you describe your relationship with money?

We’re no longer in drama. I’m not the saviour, and money isn’t the judge. Today, it’s a respectful partnership. Without fear. Without games. I create — it flows.

How was this relationship formed?

I grew up in poverty. My mother lived in fear — and I absorbed that. But then something turned on in me: “What if it could be different?” I started working young because I wanted freedom. Then came years of unlearning survival. I learnt to receive. To trust. To act not from anxiety — but from my inner centre.

What lesson did your mother teach you about money?

My mother taught me fear. We lived with constant anxiety about money. But through that, I learned to rely on myself, to work hard, and to take responsibility. Over time, I learned to shift from fear to trust.

Do you consider money a taboo topic?

No. It’s like talking about your body or your relationships — silence causes pain. I talk openly about money with investors, partners, and friends. The more transparent — the freer. Especially for women, it’s vital to normalise speaking about money out loud.

Who has shaped your financial thinking the most?

Life. Mistakes. Investors. Conversations with people who think not in months, but in decades. They help you see where you’re making emotional noise — and where the strategy is.

How did moving to the UAE change your financial worldview?

Dubai reset my inner code. Here, people dream in millions — and do it calmly. In Russia, the mindset is to preserve, don’t lose. Here, it’s expand, create, express. It’s an abundance mindset. And you naturally start thinking bigger, faster, bolder.

What advice would you give your 20-year-old self?

Receive. Stop proving. Stop begging. Stop struggling. Success doesn’t come as a reward for pain. It comes to those who are aligned with themselves.

What do you enjoy spending money on?

On life. On feelings. On meaning. Travel, art, sports, soulful projects. And also beauty.

What’s your version of “splurging”?

Flying to Rome for one evening. Buying a piece of art I can’t explain. Giving myself freedom — even if it makes no sense on paper.

Do you plan your finances long-term?

Yes, but I’ve redefined what “long-term” means. In today’s world, flexibility is key. I invest in real estate and projects that hold long-term value — with clear structure, strong vision, and lasting relevance. For me, these are more than assets — they’re platforms for growth, community, and the future.

How much do you save?

Right now, nothing. I re-invest everything into my projects. Yes, it’s a risk. But I move in full trust — in myself and in what I’m building.

What’s your best financial decision?

Moving to Dubai and buying property before the boom. It changed everything — mindset, income and network.

And your biggest mistake?

I invested in someone else’s dream. Everything looked perfect. The project was successful. But I lost myself. My time. My energy. Now, I only say yes to what’s truly mine — no compromise.

