A Dubai expat's journey to mastering the 'energy of money'

At 35, Veronika Rutkevich already heads a project managment office, guiding new businesses on their path in the UAE. The Russian expatriate has been living in Dubai for over two years. Here, she tells wknd. of how her relationship with money has evolved from fearing spending to being in a place where she no longer tracks exactly how much she has because “I trust it’s always there”.

If you had to use one word to describe money, what would it be? Tool or instrument.

I’d say “tool.” Money is one of the most powerful instruments in today’s world, and its value really depends on how you choose to use it, whether to create or to destroy. With money, you gain the ability to choose, to grow, to secure your family’s future, to support loved ones, to travel, and to focus on experiencing life rather than just surviving.

If you had to write a letter to money, what would you say?

I’m grateful for having it in my life. Above all, I’d thank money for giving me the opportunity to live and work in one of the best cities in the world, for allowing me to help my clients open new restaurants and guide entrepreneurs and managers on how to run their businesses more effectively. I’d thank it for the sense of security, the freedom of choice, and for being the tool that helps me bring my ideas to life.

How would you describe your relationship to money

I treat money with respect and don’t spend it to prove anything to anyone. My goal is to manage it wisely so it grows. I want to attract it with ease. That’s already happening, though I’m still on the journey. I believe money comes to me not as a punishment or a reward, but as a natural result of meaningful work, an open heart, and my desire to help others solve their challenges in the best and fastest way possible.

How do you think this relationship was formed?

It started when I was young and working in a restaurant. Back then, I was just a waitress without anything of my own. Watching guests, I wondered: How did they get there? How could I get there, too?

That curiosity led me to read about the energy of money, cash flow, and why money comes easily to some people but slips away from others.

Some people laughed at me, saying, “If it were that simple, everyone would be rich.” But I never thought it was easy, I just believed it was possible.

What good or bad lessons about money management did you learn from your mother?

I wouldn’t say my parents were a source of financial wisdom. I come from a regular working family, and I had to figure things out mostly on my own. I started working at 15. If there were “bad lessons,” maybe it was just that my parents lived through tough times and could only give me what they had.

As a child, of course, it felt like not enough. But now, I see it differently. I’m grateful for their hard work that gave me opportunities, education, a better life and the foundation to build something bigger.

Who do you speak to about money matters, and is it something you consider ‘taboo’?

I’m comfortable talking about money. In fact, I find discussing finances with clients interesting. It’s a chance to understand their goals and help them achieve them. For example, one client asked how to calculate their dividend income. They wanted to know if taking 30% more than planned would still let the business cover rent, suppliers, and salaries, or if it would risk bankruptcy in six months. We analysed break-even points, ensured debt reduction while inventory levels grew, and tracked actual performance against plans, including revenue forecasting. This approach allowed the client to make informed, financially sound decisions.

What advice would you give your child or your younger self about money?

I’d tell my younger self to take action instead of fearing failure or overanalysing risks. When you’re young, it’s best to push yourself, work hard, and grow. Don’t get stuck in endless learning. And most importantly, don’t take advice from people whose lives you don’t admire.

What is your biggest financial regret?

Taking high risks with investments that didn’t pay off. But risk is always a 50/50 chance: you either win or learn.

