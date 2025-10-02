UAE: A young CFO shares her evolving relationship with money

Suman Choudhary is a chartered accountant and works as the head of finance at off-plan real estate marketing agency PIXL Global in Dubai. The 28-year-old Indian has been in the emirate for a year and believes it has helped her gain more financial stability than she had before. Here’s a look at the evolution of her relationship

with money:

Describe money in one word.

Security.

If you had to write a letter to money, what would you say?

Thank you for giving me choices and stability. You’ve allowed me to care for my loved ones, invest in my growth, and sleep peacefully at night. I promise to treat you with respect, to manage you wisely, and to use you as a tool for positive impact.

How would you describe your relationship with money?

I see money as a strategic partner. It’s a resource to manage, grow, and deploy towards my goals.

How do you think this relationship was formed?

Growing up, I watched my mother carefully budget, saving for both expected bills and unexpected emergencies. That instilled in me the belief that money deserves planning and respect.

What lessons on money management did you learn from your mother?

The good: I inherited my disciplined saving habits from my mother, a truly humble woman. My father always acknowledged her as his lucky charm. He never questioned her household expenditures, yet she consistently managed to save a part of her allocated funds before spending, a legacy I proudly continue.

The bad: An overly cautious mindset that sometimes made me hesitant to invest in opportunities out of fear of loss.

Who do you speak to about money matters?

On an everyday basis, my husband and I talk about finances. We believe money isn’t a taboo subject; open, honest conversations ensure we’re aligned on priorities, learn from past errors, avoid repetitive mistakes, and make smarter choices moving forward.

Who has taught you the most about financial management?

Honestly, I’ve learned the most from rolling up my sleeves and working directly with clients. I spent five years studying to become a chartered accountant and learn financial management, and for the past seven years, I’ve been assisting clients with their financial management. Each client scenario was a new lesson, and it’s those hands-on experiences that really shaped my approach to financial management.

What has been your most profound experience in relation to money?

After our wedding, we realised our biggest money lesson. Caught up in the excitement, we forgot to plan for the big day and right after it, we struggled a lot initially to manage our lifestyle. That struggle taught us to always budget and plan ahead. Now, we hold weekly check-ins and save every month. That gives us peace of mind and helps us build a corpus for our future.

How has living in the UAE changed your relationship with money/wealth etc.?

Dubai’s been a game-changer for me, flipping how I see money. The whole tax-free thing really shows how much you can grow when you mix opportunity with smart planning. But at the same time, living here is quite expensive and I quickly learned that everything here comes with a premium price tag, from rent to weekend brunch, which nudged me to build a solid emergency corpus.

If you could give your child or your younger self one piece of advice about money what would that be and why?

Start investing as early as possible, even if it’s a small amount every month. I wasted years thinking small amounts didn’t matter while I was already aware that the power of compounding is the greatest thing in the world.

What do you value spending money on?

I usually spend money on things that help me to improve my health and productivity, or tools that streamline my workflow. Along with this, I love treating myself to clothes and watches.

Do you long-term plan your finances?

I always plan my finances a few years ahead and plan for the next four-five years.

What is your long-term goal, pegged to your finances?

To achieve financial independence by 35, with enough saved and invested to own a farmhouse in my hometown, build a corpus so I can travel without worrying about a paycheck, and retire comfortably at 45.