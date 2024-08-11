Why women need to prepare for menopause at age 38

Published: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 12:32 PM Last updated: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 12:33 PM

The journey into menopause is often fraught with misconceptions, anxiety, and a lack of comprehensive support. Yet, for many women, it can be a transformative period when approached with the right knowledge and guidance. This is where a holistic wellness guide comes in.

One such professional is Gayu Lewis, whose journey to becoming a certified menopause coach was a natural progression intertwined with personal and professional growth.

“Initially, working as a health coach specialising in nutrition and naturopathy, I encountered clients facing perimenopause symptoms. Although these experiences are common, many clients felt disconnected from their journey through this phase of life and struggled to grasp the reasons behind these changes,” said Lewis, Menopause Wellness Advocate and Holistic Coach.

She decided to enhance her skills and become a menopause coach. This decision inspired her to explore the field further and provide tailored assistance to menopausal women.

“My background as a nutrition health coach and naturopathic practitioner played a crucial role in this transition, as it focuses on considering various aspects of an individual's lifestyle, environment, and overall health rather than just addressing symptoms,” she said.

Lewis incorporates diverse strategies that cater to the physical, emotional, and psychological aspects of menopausal experiences. She focuses on dietary changes, exercise, stress management, and natural remedies. This holistic approach helps women navigate menopause gracefully and with vitality, viewing it as a time for growth rather than a set of obstacles to conquer.

“My main objective remains constant: empowering women to understand their bodies, make informed decisions about their well-being, and embrace menopause as a natural and beneficial phase of their lives,” she added.

Menopause myths

Many people think menopause is only about experiencing hot flashes, overlooking other symptoms like mood swings, sleep disturbances, and cognitive changes. This limited perspective can deter women from seeking the care they need. There is also a belief that menopause results in ageing and deterioration in health. Although it signifies a change, menopause can be a rejuvenation period with the right lifestyle modifications. Some view hormone replacement therapy (HRT) as the sole remedy, disregarding non-hormonal treatments and lifestyle adjustments that can effectively address symptoms.

Debunk the myth that healthy eating must be bland

Lewis regularly creates and tweaks recipes to include ingredients that specifically benefit menopausal women. These include foods rich in phytoestrogens, calcium, and omega-3 fatty acids, which are crucial for managing menopause symptoms and promoting overall health.