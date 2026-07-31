From pillow menus to sleep rituals, how UAE hotels are redefining luxury

Who wouldn’t want to sleep through the rest of 2026‭? ‬The Ukraine war dragged on‭, ‬the US-Iran-Israel war erupted in February‭, ‬Ebola spread through the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda‭, ‬and Elon Musk became the world’s first trillionaire‭. ‬And it’s not only current affairs that are robbing us of sleep‭. ‬Our private anxieties keep us wide awake at 3am‭, ‬doomscrolling as the blue light from our phones illuminates our exhausted faces‭. ‬In 2026‭, ‬Sleepless in Seattle‭ ‬could easily sound like a psychological thriller‭.‬

No wonder‭, ‬then‭, ‬that sleep tourism has emerged as a popular wellness trend‭, ‬where sleep is seen as a‭ ‬‘luxury’‭ ‬item that’s to be coveted and chased‭. ‬According to Hilton’s 2025‭ ‬Travel Trends Report‭, ‬based on an Ipsos global survey‭, ‬42‭ ‬per cent of UAE-based respondents indicated that they travel to‭ ‬rest and recharge‭. ‬Forty-three per cent opted for spa and wellness treatments during their travels for better sleep and 57‭ ‬per‭ ‬cent chose hotels that were embedded with features designed to improve sleep‭. ‬

Desperately seeking sleep

Julie Mallon‭, ‬sleep expert‭, ‬founder of Nurture 2‭ ‬Sleep and sleep consultant to luxury hospitality brands‭, ‬explains that in our hyperconnected world‭, ‬“many people arrive on holiday physically exhausted but neurologically overstimulated”‭. ‬

“What I find fascinating is that sleep is not something we can simply decide to do‭ ‬—‭ ‬it is something the brain allows when it no longer perceives a need to stay alert‭,‬”‭ ‬explains Mallon‭. ‬She points out that guests no longer check into Insta-worthy hotels but instead prefer to look for places where they can truly relax‭. ‬This shift in travellers’‭ ‬behaviour is also reflective of people’s newfound‭, ‬insatiable interest in longevity‭ ‬—‭ ‬everyone wants to live longer and better‭, ‬especially post-pandemic‭.‬

The hospitality industry in the UAE‭, ‬like other global tourism hubs‭, ‬has been quick to take notice‭ ‬—‭ ‬several hotels and resorts now offer‭ ‬‘sleep‭, ‬wellness and rejuvenation’‭ ‬amenities which include everything from pillow menus to circadian lighting‭. ‬At SIRO One Za’abeel‭, ‬for instance‭, ‬guestrooms come equipped with special mattresses‭, ‬blackout curtains and sound insulation‭, ‬says Alex Savva‭, ‬fitness director‭, ‬SIRO‭. ‬“We also minimise unnecessary light and noise disruption to help support natural circadian rhythms‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭. ‬Outside the confines of the room‭, ‬experiences like contrast therapy‭, ‬cryotherapy and mobility sessions await guests‭.‬

‭ ‬“Many guests now actively seek hotels that align with their health and performance goals rather than simply offering traditional‭ ‬luxury‭,‬”‭ ‬explains Savva‭. ‬“Recovery facilities‭, ‬wellness programming and sleep-supportive environments are becoming meaningful differentiators during the booking process‭.‬”‭ ‬

Most hotels also know that their sleep and wellness programmes cannot rely on a single feature no matter how extraordinary‭, ‬says‭ ‬Mallon‭. ‬So they employ a combination of features like circadian-friendly lighting‭, ‬blackout systems‭, ‬acoustic design and even carefully planned dinners‭, ‬to coax guests to relax‭. ‬And while a room may look calm and serene at first glance‭, ‬it may still contain‭ ‬“multiple hidden stressors such as bright standby lights‭, ‬overly warm temperatures‭, ‬noisy ventilation systems‭, ‬reflective surfaces‭, ‬complicated technology or excessive sensory stimulation‭,‬”‭ ‬she adds‭.‬

Four Seasons Resort and Residences AMAALA at Triple Bay has guestrooms with‭ ‬“100‭ ‬per cent blackout capabilities”‭ ‬and also offers a pillow menu with 10‭ ‬different kinds of pillows designed to lull guests to sleep‭. ‬And in the evening‭, ‬“guests receive a special sleep-focused turndown amenity designed to encourage relaxation and prepare the body and mind for restful sleep‭,‬”‭ ‬explains Ni Ketut Candra‭, ‬spa director‭, ‬Four Seasons Resort and Residences AMAALA at Triple Bay‭. ‬They also offer hydrothermal facilities‭ ‬—‭ ‬a steam room‭, ‬sauna‭, ‬plunge pool‭, ‬vitality pool‭, ‬halo therapy and Kneipp walks‭ ‬—‭ ‬as well as an in-room‭ ‬‘sleep nurture’‭ ‬ritual‭, ‬spa and wellness programmes that incorporate various therapies like nature immersion‭, ‬sound healing and breathwork‭.‬

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai has an‭ ‬‘Art of Sleep’‭ ‬experience‭, ‬which also includes a pillow menu and tranquil sleep sounds‭. ‬“Guests can enjoy a curated selection of soothing sleep sounds and music through the in-room TV‭, ‬including gentle ocean waves‭, ‬peaceful forest ambience and white noise to help create a relaxing environment for a restful night’s sleep‭,‬”‭ ‬explains Samer Saleh‭, ‬general manager‭, ‬Centara Mirage Beach Resort‭. ‬

Merging hospitality and science

But are such features backed by science‭, ‬or are they just scientific mumbo-jumbo‭?‬

Mallon explains that circadian lighting has‭ ‬“particularly strong scientific support because light is the primary signal regulating our biological clock”‭. ‬“Temperature regulation also has robust evidence‭, ‬as even small increases in bedroom temperature can fragment sleep‭,‬”‭ ‬she says‭.‬

Candra says that many of their wellness offerings are developed with wellness partner Wildsmith Skin‭ & ‬Wellbeing‭, ‬and that their‭ ‬programmes draw on expertise from‭ ‬“therapists‭, ‬movement specialists‭, ‬and well-being professionals”‭. ‬She also says that sleep tourism will evolve further to become more‭ ‬“personalised‭, ‬data-informed and integrated into broader wellness journeys”‭. ‬Savva‭, ‬meanwhile‭, ‬explains that their approach is rooted in sleep science‭, ‬with in-house wellness experts seeking guidance from sleep consultants‭. ‬“SIRO works collaboratively with leading experts across fitness‭, ‬recovery‭, ‬nutrition and wellness to ensure our programming reflects current evidence and best practice‭,‬”‭ ‬he adds‭. ‬

Mallon predicts that in the coming years‭, ‬sleep will be seen less as a luxury amenity and more as the cornerstone of wellness‭. ‬“The hotels leading this space will not simply offer better mattresses but will create environments that work with human biology‭ ‬rather than against it‭,‬”‭ ‬she says‭. ‬“I believe we will also see greater integration between sleep‭, ‬nutrition‭, ‬movement‭, ‬stress regulation and circadian health‮…‬”