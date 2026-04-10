Why regional uncertainty is making a UAE will essential

A structured approach to safeguarding assets and ensuring long-term family security in the country

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The Middle East is experiencing its most volatile period in years. Tensions between regional powers have escalated in ways that few anticipated, and for the millions of expatriates living and working in the UAE, one question has never felt more urgent: if something happened to you tomorrow, what would become of everything you have built here?

Why uncertainty makes a UAE will urgent right now

Most people postpone estate planning for the same reason. Life feels manageable, the future feels far away, and a will feels like something that can wait. But periods of regional uncertainty have a way of collapsing that assumption fast.

The UAE is home to more than 10 million expatriates, many of whom have spent years building a life here. Property, bank savings, business interests, end-of-service benefits, and family arrangements all represent years of deliberate effort. Without a legal plan in place, none of it is guaranteed to reach the people it was built for.

Under the UAE law, when a person passes away without a registered will, bank accounts are frozen immediately, including joint accounts. Families are left without access to funds until a court order is issued, a process that can take months. Without a registered UAE will in place, default civil inheritance rules apply for non-Muslims, and assets may be distributed in ways that were never intended. For parents, the stakes go further: without a will, the guardianship of your minor children is decided by a court, not by you.

What a registered UAE will does for your family

A registered UAE will is not simply a legal formality. It is a clear set of instructions that ensures the people you love are not left without guidance during the most difficult moments of their lives.

With a will in place, you can name your beneficiaries directly, so your assets go exactly where you intend. The court process becomes faster and more predictable, reducing financial strain on your family. You can appoint a trusted executor to manage your estate and nominate a guardian for your minor children, rather than leaving either decision to a judge.

At a time when so much feels outside your control, a registered will puts your family's future firmly in your hands.

"I have seen what happens when families are left without a will during already difficult times. Following a passing, accounts are frozen, and the wait to access them is far longer than it should be. Assets are also disputed, leaving the people who should be grieving to deal with court proceedings and legal uncertainty. A registered UAE will removes much of this burden before it begins, helping families access funds and settle estates more quickly," says Muhammad Tariq, managing partner of Legal Inz.

Where to register your will in the UAE

There are two established options for registering wills in the UAE:

DIFC Wills Service Centre - The go-to option for non-Muslims, covering global assets.

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) - A recognised and accessible option available to non-UAE nationals.

A qualified legal adviser can help determine which option is most suitable for your individual circumstances.

Your UAE will, done the right way

For over a decade, Legal Inz has helped thousands of UAE residents and expatriates draft and register their wills, from property owners and business founders to young families planning for the first time.

The firm offers a full range of services for wills in the UAE, supported by a team of DIFC-registered lawyers who provide end-to-end guidance from legal consultation through to final registration. Services are available entirely online, making the process accessible regardless of where you are based. Fees are also transparent and affordable, with no hidden costs.

The region may be uncertain. But a UAE will exists precisely for times like these, giving your family the clarity and protection they deserve. Book a free consultation with Legal Inz and take the first step towards securing your family's future.