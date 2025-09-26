Why billionaires are buying castles: Legacy, luxury, and lifestyle in historic homes

For the world’s most discerning buyers‭, ‬prime real estate is no longer confined to lavish penthouses or branded residences‭. ‬Increasingly‭, ‬wealthy investors are looking backwards‭ ‬—‭ ‬not just to history‭, ‬but to the very buildings that once defined it‭. ‬Popular across the UK and Europe‭, ‬castles‭, ‬chapels‭, ‬and monasteries are being painstakingly converted into luxury homes that blend centuries of heritage with the comforts of modern living‭.‬

Owning a historic property isn’t merely about square footage‭; ‬it’s also about status and stories‭. ‬These structures carry with them the weight of dynasties‭, ‬rituals‭, ‬and craftsmanship long forgotten in modern architecture‭. ‬For example‭, ‬a Gothic chapel in rural France with stained-glass windows that have survived centuries of worship‭, ‬or a Scottish castle with battlements surveying the Highlands‭, ‬offers residents something money cannot usually buy‭ ‬—‭ ‬legacy‭.‬

Castles Reborn

Scotland has long been the poster child for this revival‭. ‬Properties like Tulloch Castle in Dingwall‭, ‬once a crumbling ruin‭, ‬have been transformed into residences that mix private ownership with boutique hospitality‭. ‬In Wales‭, ‬Castell Deudraeth‭, ‬set near the whimsical village of Portmeirion‭, ‬was rescued from decline and now thrives as a stylish hybrid of hotel and residential space‭.‬

England has seen its fair share of resurrections‭,‬‭ ‬too‭. ‬The Landmark Trust is a charity that rescues and restores historic buildings and lets them out for holidays‭. ‬Any income it‭ ‬receives from‭ ‬the‭ ‬lettings goes back into the charity to maintain the‭ ‬real estate‭.‬

Across continental Europe‭, ‬chapels and monasteries are undergoing similar metamorphoses‭. ‬In France’s Dordogne‭, ‬a 15th-century chapel was converted into a striking home that preserved its vaulted arches while weaving in interiors of glass and steel‭. ‬Italy and Spain are also dotted with cloisters and convents reimagined as countryside retreats for‭ ‬rich‭ ‬individuals seeking privacy‭, ‬authenticity and cultural gravitas‭.‬

Middle Eastern buyers have always appreciated historic properties‭, ‬like castles and stately homes‭, ‬across the UK and Europe‭. ‬However‭, ‬we’ve recently experienced even greater interest‭, ‬referred through our global‭ ‬network and international offices‭" Andrew Barnes

Prestige properties

The scarcity of heritage homes is precisely what makes them so desirable‭. ‬Unlike beachfront villas or shiny new apartments‭, ‬the‭ ‬number of castles and chapels is finite‭. ‬For wealthy buyers‭, ‬rarity is a key driver of long-term value‭.‬

Andrew Barnes‭, ‬senior‭ ‬director for the Cotswolds at UK‭ ‬Sotheby’s International Realty‭, ‬says that interest has risen noticeably among international clients‭. ‬“Middle Eastern buyers have always appreciated historic properties‭, ‬like castles and stately homes‭, ‬across the UK and Europe‭. ‬However‭, ‬we’ve recently experienced even greater interest‭, ‬referred through our global‭ ‬network and international offices‭. ‬One of the largest‭, ‬and most important‭, ‬stately homes in the Cotswolds was recently acquired‭ ‬by a Middle Eastern‭ ‬royal family‭.‬”

For this buyer base‭, ‬ownership isn’t only about lifestyle but also about influence‭. ‬As Barnes notes‭, ‬“Buying a property steeped in history is often a passion for buyers‭. ‬Such properties have incredible architecture and beautiful surroundings‭, ‬which‭, ‬combined with modern conveniences‭, ‬make for an extremely attractive combination‭.‬”

Yet‭,‬‭ ‬alongside the romance lies complexity‭. ‬Owning a listed building in the UK‭, ‬or its equivalent in Europe‭, ‬comes with extra rules‭ ‬and regulations‭. ‬Every modification requires approval from heritage authorities‭, ‬meaning renovations often involve delicate negotiations with planners and conservation boards‭.‬

Barnes acknowledges this reality‭. ‬“When refurbishing or renovating Listed Buildings‭, ‬owners are required to use contractors and materials that have been specially‭ ‬approved‭. ‬While skilled craftsmen are available‭, ‬not all are willing to go through the approval process‭ ‬—‭ ‬and those who are approved are in very high demand‭.‬”

That bottleneck creates challenges‭, ‬but also opportunities‭. ‬For owners who succeed‭, ‬the rewards are extraordinary‭. ‬Imagine underfloor heating seamlessly integrated beneath 16th-century flagstones‭, ‬or a wellness suite discreetly built behind cloistered arches‭. ‬These juxtapositions are what make historic conversions so compelling‭ ‬—‭ ‬luxury without erasing legacy‭.‬

Restoration budgets‭, ‬however‭, ‬can easily dwarf the purchase price‭. ‬Roofs‭, ‬stonework‭, ‬and stained glass don’t come cheap‭. ‬And while the costs can be daunting‭, ‬Barnes notes that these properties are generally long-term investments‭, ‬often‭ ‬compared to collecting fine art or vintage cars‭. ‬They aren’t quick development plays‭, ‬but treasures to be held and enjoyed over decades‭.‬

Emotional Capital

If Barnes highlights the practical side‭, ‬luxury behavioural consultant Nataliya Khudykovska focuses on the emotional‭. ‬For her‭, ‬castles and chateaux resonate far beyond their walls‭.‬‭ ‬“These are not just buildings‭. ‬This is status‭. ‬This is an icon‭. ‬This is a reflection of blue blood‭,‬”‭ ‬she explains‭. ‬“We have it coded within us‭: ‬castles were owned by kings‭, ‬nobility‭, ‬families connected to power and influence‭. ‬When someone rises‭ ‬from poor circumstances and becomes a billionaire‭, ‬they often feel the desire for a symbolic confirmation of their rise‭.‬”

In other words‭, ‬for the‭ ‬nouveau riche‭, ‬ownership of a medieval fortress isn’t just real estate‭ ‬—‭ ‬it is‭ ‬a‭ ‬coronation‭. ‬It cements their place among the elite and signals their ascent via property‭.‬

Khudykovska also notes that such ownership acts as a social key‭.‬‭ ‬“Owning an iconic object opens doors‭. ‬It gives access to circles of influence‭. ‬And for the ultra-wealthy‭, ‬one rule applies‭: ‬they‭ ‬cannot afford to own something‭ ‬‘ordinary’‭.‬‭ ‬Their properties must reflect what they represent‭ ‬—‭ ‬power‭, ‬unattainability‭, ‬and uniqueness‭.‬”

Going boutique

While passion drives many purchases‭, ‬others see business opportunities‭.‬‭ ‬A growing number of‭ ‬speculative investors are turning castles into hybrid‭ ‬ventures‭ ‬—‭ ‬event venues‭, ‬boutique hotels‭, ‬artistic‭ ‬residences‭, ‬or experiential concepts‭.‬

One of Khudykovska’s contacts owns a Spanish chateau that was transformed into a revenue-generating model‭: ‬part Airbnb‭, ‬part venue for investor events‭, ‬offsites‭, ‬and meditation retreat‭. ‬Over seven years‭, ‬the owner achieved a threefold return‭, ‬powered by smart positioning and‭ ‬strong PR‭.‬

The potential revenue streams are broad‭: ‬film and television rentals‭, ‬high-ticket weddings‭, ‬exclusive accommodation‭, ‬or even weekend getaways for entrepreneurs‭. ‬A castle‭, ‬after all‭, ‬offers drama and gravitas that no modern hotel‭ ‬can replicate‭.‬

But risks abound‭. ‬Maintenance costs can spiral and liquidity is limited‭. ‬“Selling a chateau is a completely different league to selling an apartment‭,‬”‭ ‬Khudykovska warns‭. ‬Without a clear business model‭, ‬ownership can become a financial black hole‭.‬

Despite the challenges‭, ‬demand shows no sign of waning‭. ‬Today’s custodians of castles and monasteries are not feudal lords but global billionaires‭, ‬royals from the Middle East‭, ‬Silicon Valley entrepreneurs‭, ‬or families looking for legacy investments‭.‬

Barnes points to Ombersley Court‭ ‬—‭ ‬a historic English estate currently marketed exclusively through Sotheby’s‭ ‬—‭ ‬as an example of the calibre of properties attracting‭ ‬the‭ ‬attention‭ ‬of rich people‭. ‬These homes are coveted not just for their architecture‭ ‬but‭ ‬also‭ ‬for their symbolism‭: ‬permanence‭, ‬privacy‭, ‬and prestige‭.‬

At the same time‭, ‬there is a growing emphasis on sustainability‭. ‬Ancient stone walls were never designed for energy efficiency‭, ‬but modern owners are integrating ground-source heat pumps‭, ‬discreet smart glazing‭, ‬and eco-lighting to balance heritage with responsibility‭. ‬The goal is not only to‭ ‬

preserve history but‭ ‬also‭ ‬to ensure its relevance for future generations‭.‬