Why Abu Dhabi's biggest Jiu-Jitsu Championship is worth watching this November

The 18th edition brings global talent and a Dh3 million prize pool to Mubadala Arena from November 9 to 21

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The mats are set for intense battles, split-second decisions and some of the finest displays of skill in international jiu-jitsu, as Abu Dhabi prepares to welcome athletes from across the globe this November.

The 18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (ADWPJJC) will take place at Mubadala Arena from November 9 to 21 for 13 days of competition and a total prize pool of Dh3 million.

For sports fans, it is a chance to experience world-class jiu-jitsu up close, with athletes of different ages and experience levels competing for top honours. From young competitors taking their first steps on the international stage to seasoned professionals battling for championship titles, the event promises plenty of action for spectators.

Organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, the championship has become a major fixture on the global sporting calendar, attracting athletes and academies from across continents.

A global stage for Jiu-Jitsu talent

One of the biggest attractions of the championship is the sheer scale of international participation.

Athletes from North and South America, Europe, Asia and Oceania, alongside competitors from Arab and GCC countries, are expected to take part, bringing different techniques, fighting styles and competitive experience to the mats.

For followers of combat sports, including mixed martial arts (MMA), the championship offers an opportunity to watch the technical side of grappling at the highest level.

Unlike striking-based combat sports, jiu-jitsu relies heavily on leverage, balance, positioning and strategy. A well-timed movement or submission can change the course of a match in seconds, making every contest a test of both physical ability and quick thinking.

Even for those unfamiliar with the sport, the intensity of the competition, sudden reversals and close finishes can make for an exciting live experience.

With thousands of athletes competing across different categories, the championship also provides a platform for emerging talent to challenge themselves against international opponents and gain valuable experience.

A sporting experience beyond the mats

Beyond the competition itself, the championship brings together elite athletes and emerging talent with coaches, families, supporters, local communities and fitness enthusiasts, creating a global sporting gathering that brings people together across cultures.

Over its 18 editions, the event has strengthened Abu Dhabi's position as a leading global centre for developing jiu-jitsu and organising its foremost championships.

The championship also reflects the growing appeal of jiu-jitsu as a discipline that combines physical fitness with focus, patience, resilience and mental strength.

For families, the youth and children's competitions offer a chance to see young athletes demonstrate their skills and determination. Meanwhile, combat sports enthusiasts can look forward to watching competitors from different backgrounds put their techniques to the test.

And while watching a match on screen can be exciting, experiencing it live brings a different atmosphere, with spectators able to follow every movement, tactical exchange and decisive moment as it happens.

Don't miss the action at Mubadala Arena

Across 13 days, the 18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship is shaping up to be a meeting point for the global jiu-jitsu community and one of the UAE capital's major sporting attractions this November.

Whether you're a dedicated jiu-jitsu follower, an MMA enthusiast or simply enjoy the atmosphere of live sporting events, the championship offers a chance to experience the intensity of international competition firsthand.

For the full competition schedule, event details and visitor information, visit uaejjf.org.